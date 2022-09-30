ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you

Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
BRICK: SMOKE CONDITION IN HOUSE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of the 100 block of Riviera Drive for a house experiencing smoke conditions in the basement as well as a humming noise. A fire was located at the external electrical box. It was determined that multiple electrical lines were smoking into other residences. Five homes in total were involved. Electric has been shut down and is awaiting repair by JCP&L. No additional information is available at this time. We will bring you updates should they become available.
BRICK, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Never again: Inside Willowbrook’s infant ward, where 40 babies wait for 2 staffers’ attention

Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Floating lanterns carry lights … and messages of love

Lanterns carrying messages of “hope, love, happiness, healing, peace” were recently released into the Hudson River. Participants in the New York/New Jersey Water Lantern Festival gathered at Liberty State Park in Jersey City on Sept. 24 and 25 to set afloat lanterns made of rice paper and wood.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
MOUNT ARLINGTON, NJ
Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Double Dyme Tavern Opens in Redeveloped South Amboy Waterfront

Double Dyme Tavern, an upscale dive bar with craft cocktails and an elevated take on tavern-style cuisine, opened in South Amboy this summer as part of the extensive $500 million redevelopment of its waterfront. Situated at 528 Ridgeway Avenue, the tavern offers a seasonal menu that includes options such as...
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ

