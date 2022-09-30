Emergency personnel are on the scene of the 100 block of Riviera Drive for a house experiencing smoke conditions in the basement as well as a humming noise. A fire was located at the external electrical box. It was determined that multiple electrical lines were smoking into other residences. Five homes in total were involved. Electric has been shut down and is awaiting repair by JCP&L. No additional information is available at this time. We will bring you updates should they become available.

BRICK, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO