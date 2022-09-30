Gigi Hadid & Leo DiCaprio Photographed at Same Hotel During PFW Amid Rumored Romance

Image Credit: KCS Presse / RCF / MEGA

Gigi Hadid, 27, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, may not be an item, but they definitely appear to be enjoying each other’s company. People seemed sure the model and actor had been hanging out again after they were spotted at the very same hotel during Paris Fashion Week.

Fans aren’t the only ones wondering about the potential relationship. Leo’s ex Camila Morone, 26, “isn’t bothered,” according to insiders who dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Meanwhile, another insider revealed Gigi’s ex Zayn Malik, 29, is finding the maybe-fling “upsetting.”

The could-be couple didn’t seem to be worried about any drama, though. Gigi was like she was in high spirits as she arrived at the Royal Monceau on Thursday night around 10pm, seen here. She smiled and chatted with photographers while clad in a flouncy tank top, long cardigan, and cargo pants slung low on her hips to reveal her taut tummy.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen at the same hotel during Paris Fashion Week. They’re currently courting romance rumors. (KCS Presse / RCF / MEGA)

Hours later, the Oscar-winner snuck out of the posh hotel around 1am. Though he tried to keep a low profile, pulling his hat down over his eyes, the photographers didn’t miss him. Leo’s night wasn’t over, however. He headed off to some Paris nightclubs before heading back to his own room at the Costes Hotel.

The Paris pair-up comes amid news Leo’s ex Camila is totally fine with her former flame moving on so soon after the end of their 4-year romance. In fact, she’s a fan of Gigi, who she knows through sister Bella Hadid.

An insider was able to EXCLUSIVELY dish to HollywoodLife, saying, “Gigi and Camila have run in the same circles for years and have countless friends in common. Bella is very close with Camila and has worked with her a lot in the past. Bella and Camila have always remained friendly, and Camila has gotten to know about Gigi through her sister over the years.

Despite things not working out between Camila and Leo, she isn’t bothered by the rumors that he and Gigi are dating,” then went on, adding that there is “no bad blood” between Leo and Camila, but the relationship simply “ran its course.”

Gigi’s ex Zayn is having more trouble with the news. Another source divulged, “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him. Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”

The former One Direction crooner and Gigi dated on and off between late 2015 and late 2021. Things ended for good after Zayn got into a physical altercation with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, at his and Gigi’s Pennsylvania home while Gigi was modeling in Paris in October of that year.

Though he denied “striking” the Real Housewives alum, he pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment in court documents obtained by HL and was sentenced to 90 days probation for each of the four counts. He was also instructed to enroll in an anger management class and a domestic violence program, which he must complete.