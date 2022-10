CEDARVILLE, Ohio - Seven different players scored as Cedarville overwhelmed Tiffin, 7-1, in a G-MAC game staged on Homecoming Saturday. It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Lady Jackets, 8-2-1 overall and 6-1 G-MAC. The home team netted three quick goals in the opening 20 minutes to take control.

CEDARVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO