ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DBRS Morningstar: Severe Damage Caused by Hurricane Ian Showcases Challenges of Insuring Property in Florida

By Business Wire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

More than 222,000 Ian Insurance claims filed

Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) Five days after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida and started making its way across the state, more than 222,000 insurance claims had been filed from the storm, according to data posted Monday on the state. Office of Insurance Regulation. website. The data showed 222,261...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
InsuranceNewsNet

RISE Launches Flood Insurance Innovation Challenge

Up to $1.5 million will be awarded to businesses with solutions that reduce flood insurance premiums and payouts by 50%. -based, non-profit organization providing one-stop-shop resources to coastal resilience entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of its. . The innovation competition will award up to. $1.5 million. to businesses with solutions...
NORFOLK, VA
InsuranceNewsNet

Matrixport secures USD 50M Insurance Coverage for Digital Assets Held with Cactus Custody from Canopius

The insurance issued by market-leading global specialty (re)insurer, Canopius, will provide clients with extra assurance of world-class institutional custody services for digital assets. SINGAPORE. ,. Oct. 3, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, one of the world's largest digital assets financial services ecosystem, has announced the securing of. USD 50 million. of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Condo Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Aviva, Farmers Insurance Group, Erie Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Condo Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of EMC Reinsurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a” (Excellent) of. EMC Reinsurance Company. (EMC Re) (. Des Moines, IA. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Irma#Credit Ratings#Hurricane Ian
InsuranceNewsNet

Elevate Security Fortifies Cyber Insurance Underwriting With Direct Access to Data on Internal Workforce Risk

Leader in workforce cyber risk offers rapid assessments for new clients and renewals, along with the richest set of industry wide workforce risk data. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Elevate Security, the leader in worker risk management, today announced new services designed to help the cyber insurance industry better understand the impact of human cyber risk on its clients and portfolios.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On October 3, 2022 , Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company , a New. -domiciled life insurance company (the "Company") and wholly owned. subsidiary of Equitable Holdings, Inc., a. Delaware. corporation ("EQH"), entered. into a Coinsurance and Modified Coinsurance Agreement (the "Reinsurance. Agreement")...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
InsuranceNewsNet

Independent Insurance Agents More Satisfied Than Ever with Insurers, J.D. Power Finds

Sharp Increase in Agent Satisfaction with Commercial Lines Insurers as Business Normalizes Following Pandemic. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Despite near constant disruption from the twin forces of digital transformation and economic uncertainty, independent insurance agents have never been more satisfied with their carrier partners. According to the. J.D. Power. 2022 U.S. Independent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Total Loss Evaluation And Handling System And Method”, for Approval (USPTO 20220292602): Allstate Insurance Company

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors DeWall, Joel (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Handling insurance claims can be a time-consuming and complex process for both the claimant and the claims processor. The claimant often starts the process with a first notice of loss to a claims processing office associated with an insurance company. Usually, a claims adjuster within the claims processing office is assigned to the case to assess the damage for which compensation is sought. The claims adjustment process can involve paperwork processing, telephone calls, and potentially face-to-face meetings between claimant and adjuster. In addition, time can elapse between a first notice of loss from the claimant and the final settlement of the claim.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES RAY MARINE AND DON DUBOIS AS WESTERN OPERATION CO-PRESIDENTS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today announced that.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

As the Fed raises rates, the consequences are felt globally

Nearly every major currency has lost ground against the U.S. dollar in recent weeks, an offshoot of the Federal Reserve's campaign to rein in inflation through higher interest rates. This year, the greenback's value has jumped nearly 20 percent, according to the U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of significant trading partners,…
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

PCF Insurance Services Acquires Ohio-based Insurance Program Administrator Lawrence Victoria, Inc.

LEHI, Utah , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired. , a national program administrator that provides loan servicers with lender-placed insurance, insurance tracking, and blanket insurance to organizations of all sizes across the United States. Lawrence Victoria's programs...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Transaction Monitoring for Insurance Market May See a Big Move: BAE Systems, Experian, NICE, FICO, CaseWare International

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2022 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Transaction Monitoring for Insurance covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Transaction Monitoring for Insurance explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to GCU

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to GCU (. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect GCU’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate,...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy