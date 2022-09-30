DBRS Morningstar: Severe Damage Caused by Hurricane Ian Showcases Challenges of Insuring Property in Florida

Read full article on original website
Experts: Don't delay in filing insurance claim after Hurricane Ian
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Hurricane Ian left some with minimal damage and others with catastrophic losses. Either way, there's a lot of uncertainty about insurance coverage, how to file a claim and what to expect. Consumer Attorney. Charles Gallagher. tells Better Call Behnken that...
How Hurricane Ian could inflate property insurance premiums in Connecticut [The Hour, Norwalk, Conn.]
Oct. 5—As one analyst predicts $63 billion in insurance claims from Hurricane Ian,. cluster of specialty insurers are girding to cover a portion of those losses through reinsurance policies they sell — putting additional pressure on home and auto insurance rates as carriers look to recoup losses. Ian...
More than 222,000 Ian Insurance claims filed
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) Five days after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida and started making its way across the state, more than 222,000 insurance claims had been filed from the storm, according to data posted Monday on the state. Office of Insurance Regulation. website. The data showed 222,261...
Best’s Market Segment Report: U.S. Title Insurers Post Solid Results for 2021 Amid Volatile Landscape
Title insurance industry saw its net income jump 46% in 2021 to. , more than double the increase seen in the previous year. However, according to a new AM Best report, macroeconomic pressures in 2022, specifically those affecting mortgage rates, have created a volatile landscape for title insurers. The Best’s...
RISE Launches Flood Insurance Innovation Challenge
Up to $1.5 million will be awarded to businesses with solutions that reduce flood insurance premiums and payouts by 50%. -based, non-profit organization providing one-stop-shop resources to coastal resilience entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of its. . The innovation competition will award up to. $1.5 million. to businesses with solutions...
Matrixport secures USD 50M Insurance Coverage for Digital Assets Held with Cactus Custody from Canopius
The insurance issued by market-leading global specialty (re)insurer, Canopius, will provide clients with extra assurance of world-class institutional custody services for digital assets. SINGAPORE. ,. Oct. 3, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, one of the world's largest digital assets financial services ecosystem, has announced the securing of. USD 50 million. of...
Condo Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Aviva, Farmers Insurance Group, Erie Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Condo Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of EMC Reinsurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a” (Excellent) of. EMC Reinsurance Company. (EMC Re) (. Des Moines, IA. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
PCF Insurance Services’ Earns Recognition as Industry Leader: PCF Insurance Services
(PCF), a leading national insurance brokerage, was recently named a top 20 insurance broker on Business Insurance’s “2022 Top 100. . Business” list. The list, which ranks companies by their 2021 brokerage revenue generated by. U.S. -based clients, identifies the highest-grossing companies in the insurance industry. The...
Elevate Security Fortifies Cyber Insurance Underwriting With Direct Access to Data on Internal Workforce Risk
Leader in workforce cyber risk offers rapid assessments for new clients and renewals, along with the richest set of industry wide workforce risk data. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Elevate Security, the leader in worker risk management, today announced new services designed to help the cyber insurance industry better understand the impact of human cyber risk on its clients and portfolios.
EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On October 3, 2022 , Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company , a New. -domiciled life insurance company (the "Company") and wholly owned. subsidiary of Equitable Holdings, Inc., a. Delaware. corporation ("EQH"), entered. into a Coinsurance and Modified Coinsurance Agreement (the "Reinsurance. Agreement")...
AM Best’s Webinar: How Insurers Are Improving Auto Claims Experiences by Focusing on Customer Satisfaction
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best will host a complimentary webinar, titled, “How Insurers Are Improving Auto Claims Experiences by Focusing on Customer Satisfaction,” sponsored by. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. , on. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. , at. 2:00 p.m.( EDT. ). Carriers are laser-focused on customer satisfaction and each claims...
Independent Insurance Agents More Satisfied Than Ever with Insurers, J.D. Power Finds
Sharp Increase in Agent Satisfaction with Commercial Lines Insurers as Business Normalizes Following Pandemic. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Despite near constant disruption from the twin forces of digital transformation and economic uncertainty, independent insurance agents have never been more satisfied with their carrier partners. According to the. J.D. Power. 2022 U.S. Independent...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Total Loss Evaluation And Handling System And Method”, for Approval (USPTO 20220292602): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors DeWall, Joel (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Handling insurance claims can be a time-consuming and complex process for both the claimant and the claims processor. The claimant often starts the process with a first notice of loss to a claims processing office associated with an insurance company. Usually, a claims adjuster within the claims processing office is assigned to the case to assess the damage for which compensation is sought. The claims adjustment process can involve paperwork processing, telephone calls, and potentially face-to-face meetings between claimant and adjuster. In addition, time can elapse between a first notice of loss from the claimant and the final settlement of the claim.
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES RAY MARINE AND DON DUBOIS AS WESTERN OPERATION CO-PRESIDENTS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today announced that.
As the Fed raises rates, the consequences are felt globally
Nearly every major currency has lost ground against the U.S. dollar in recent weeks, an offshoot of the Federal Reserve's campaign to rein in inflation through higher interest rates. This year, the greenback's value has jumped nearly 20 percent, according to the U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of significant trading partners,…
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Ohio-based Insurance Program Administrator Lawrence Victoria, Inc.
LEHI, Utah , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired. , a national program administrator that provides loan servicers with lender-placed insurance, insurance tracking, and blanket insurance to organizations of all sizes across the United States. Lawrence Victoria's programs...
Transaction Monitoring for Insurance Market May See a Big Move: BAE Systems, Experian, NICE, FICO, CaseWare International
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2022 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Transaction Monitoring for Insurance covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Transaction Monitoring for Insurance explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
Best's Review Explores Auto Manufacturers' Initiatives to Offer Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The October issue of Best’s Review covers auto manufacturers’ initiatives to offer insurance for their vehicles. “Automakers Build New Insurance Future” explains how carmakers are forging new and more involved relationships with insurers as data and technology pervade the car-manufacturing industry. “At A Glance -...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to GCU
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to GCU (. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect GCU’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate,...
