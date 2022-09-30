ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

Related
mltnews.com

Council approves multifamily tax exemption program for developers in Town Center

The City of Mountlake Terrace will move forward with a multifamily property tax exemption (MTTE) program for the city’s Town Center. The council voted unanimously at its Monday, Oct. 3 business meeting to approve a resolution of intent to designate the Town Center subarea for the program, which offers a tax exemption for developers of multifamily properties.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Shifting careers? What to look for when making a change

If you’re feeling sticker shock at the gas pump and grocery store, you’re not alone. Recent data shows that inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by over 10% in the past year, with the price of gas up 48.4%. And as the cost of living continues to rise, local employers have seen renewed interest in careers that offer competitive wages and paid training.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Mountlake Terrace City Manager Scott Hugill resigns

Mountlake Terrace City Manager Scott Hugill has resigned, effective Monday, Oct. 3. Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto-Wright announced Hugill’s resignation during the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Oct. 3 business meeting. Hugill, who submitted his resignation due to health reasons, has been on a leave of absence for the past month. Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton has been serving as acting city manager during Hugill’s leave.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edmonds, WA
Education
City
Edmonds, WA
Local
Washington Education
mltnews.com

Hazel Miller Foundation donates $250K to Lynnwood Neighborhood Center

The Hazel Miller Foundation has donated $250,000 to the Volunteers of America Western Washington’s Lynnwood Neighborhood Center (LNC), to be built next to Trinity Lutheran Church. Growing pockets of extensive poverty in South Snohomish County have a debilitating impact on the health, well-being and vibrancy of the whole community,...
LYNNWOOD, WA
mltnews.com

Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit features instructor Minh Carrico’s work

The Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit showcases the work of Minh Carrico, an Edmonds College instructor and chair for photography and visual communications. The exhibit, titled “Double Take,” surveys Carrico’s home life while sheltering in place during the pandemic. Carrico completed the work under their new creative identity, noise = grain, a name that reflects the artist’s inclusion of sound, performance, and time-based work within their visual arts studio.
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

Purple light nights support domestic violence awareness

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is offering purple light bulbs to help residents show support for Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout October. This is the 15th anniversary of Purple Light Nights here in Mountlake Terrace. People install the bulbs to show victims and survivors that they are not alone. The campaign is meant to bring hope to those suffering from abuse by a partner or family member. It also seeks to honor survivors and remember those lost.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#School Board#School Climate#School Safety#Student Activities#The Wellness Screener
mltnews.com

US 2 reopens to traffic following wildfire-related closures

All lanes of US 2 between Grotto (milepost 45) and the 5th Street Bridge (milepost 48) near Skykomish reopened Monday following closures to remove fallen trees and for ongoing fire activity related to Bolt Creek Fire. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue to partner with the incident command...
SKYKOMISH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy