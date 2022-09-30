Read full article on original website
Related
mltnews.com
Council approves multifamily tax exemption program for developers in Town Center
The City of Mountlake Terrace will move forward with a multifamily property tax exemption (MTTE) program for the city’s Town Center. The council voted unanimously at its Monday, Oct. 3 business meeting to approve a resolution of intent to designate the Town Center subarea for the program, which offers a tax exemption for developers of multifamily properties.
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Shifting careers? What to look for when making a change
If you’re feeling sticker shock at the gas pump and grocery store, you’re not alone. Recent data shows that inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by over 10% in the past year, with the price of gas up 48.4%. And as the cost of living continues to rise, local employers have seen renewed interest in careers that offer competitive wages and paid training.
mltnews.com
Snohomish County mayors launch coalition to address public safety concerns
Mayors from 15 Snohomish County cities — including Dale Kaemingk of Brier, Mike Nelson of Edmonds and Christine Frizzell of Lynnwood — on Tuesday launched a new coalition to develop and implement policies that address ongoing community concerns about public safety in the county. The group — Mayors...
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace City Manager Scott Hugill resigns
Mountlake Terrace City Manager Scott Hugill has resigned, effective Monday, Oct. 3. Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto-Wright announced Hugill’s resignation during the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Oct. 3 business meeting. Hugill, who submitted his resignation due to health reasons, has been on a leave of absence for the past month. Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton has been serving as acting city manager during Hugill’s leave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mltnews.com
Hazel Miller Foundation donates $250K to Lynnwood Neighborhood Center
The Hazel Miller Foundation has donated $250,000 to the Volunteers of America Western Washington’s Lynnwood Neighborhood Center (LNC), to be built next to Trinity Lutheran Church. Growing pockets of extensive poverty in South Snohomish County have a debilitating impact on the health, well-being and vibrancy of the whole community,...
mltnews.com
Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit features instructor Minh Carrico’s work
The Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit showcases the work of Minh Carrico, an Edmonds College instructor and chair for photography and visual communications. The exhibit, titled “Double Take,” surveys Carrico’s home life while sheltering in place during the pandemic. Carrico completed the work under their new creative identity, noise = grain, a name that reflects the artist’s inclusion of sound, performance, and time-based work within their visual arts studio.
mltnews.com
Purple light nights support domestic violence awareness
The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is offering purple light bulbs to help residents show support for Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout October. This is the 15th anniversary of Purple Light Nights here in Mountlake Terrace. People install the bulbs to show victims and survivors that they are not alone. The campaign is meant to bring hope to those suffering from abuse by a partner or family member. It also seeks to honor survivors and remember those lost.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace cook wins blue ribbon for pork chop recipe
Home cook Jolene Kath of Mountlake Terrace has been awarded a blue ribbon by Just A Pinch Recipes for her baked pork chops. Kath’s “Moist And Tender Baked Pork Chops” recipe was tested by the Just A Pinch test kitchen, which released the following testing notes:. You’ll...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mltnews.com
US 2 reopens to traffic following wildfire-related closures
All lanes of US 2 between Grotto (milepost 45) and the 5th Street Bridge (milepost 48) near Skykomish reopened Monday following closures to remove fallen trees and for ongoing fire activity related to Bolt Creek Fire. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue to partner with the incident command...
Comments / 0