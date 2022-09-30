ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 13

AP_001606.11e183120b0c4fff860caa5da30e5407.2147
4d ago

These countries better ready for war with Russia. Russia can’t sustain that main battle fronts . Ukraine has shown Russias weaknesses

Reply(7)
4
Related
Business Insider

Putin's troops are performing 'so poorly' in Ukraine right now that many Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat, US official says

A senior US defense official said Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat. The official said this is because Russian forces are performing "so poorly" in Ukraine right now. Western intelligence said previously that Moscow has been hamstrung by personnel issues. Russia is struggling to find volunteers to fight...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltic Region#Baltic States#Baltic Countries#Russian#Kremlin#Anti Nato#Western#Lithuanian
The US Sun

Ukraine makes massive gains as tanks seize key river from retreating Russian troops in latest humiliation for Putin

UKRAINIAN troops have continued consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region in the latest humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed Ukraine was now in control of the east bank of the River Oskil, key position on the frontline, adding that the army's next target would be neighbouring Luhansk.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin's Allies Are Starting to Turn on Ukraine War

As Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in late February sparked widespread criticism and sanctions, several countries maintained ties with Russia, or at least did not outright condemn the attack. But as the war has stretched on for more than seven months and recent Ukrainian counteroffensives have increased hope...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Russian troops fleeing after their lines were shattered left behind so much ammo and weaponry Ukraine struggled to handle it all

Ukraine has pushed a massive counteroffensive in the country's northeast and southern regions. The advancement has forced Russian soldiers to flee their positions, some even in civilian clothes. Some Ukrainian troops say they've been overwhelmed by how much ammo and weaponry was left behind. Ukrainian forces are staging a lightning-fast...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
Abdul Ghani

Russian Hypersonic Missile Misses Ukraine, Crashes Back Into Russia

An explosion in Stavropol, Russia, in which 5 people were injured, is believed to have been caused by a hypersonic missile. Last Wednesday there was an explosion in Russia's Stavropol Territory, 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, injuring at least 5 people. According to Russian media reports, the explosion is said to have been triggered by a crashed Ukrainian drone. However, there are serious doubts about this, as the Eurasian Times reports.
Newsweek

Ukraine Sinks Russian Barge 'Loaded With Weapons, Equipment': Military

The Ukrainian military says that it destroyed a Russian barge carrying weapons, military equipment and troops in an embattled area of the Dnipro River. Ukraine's Operational Command South said in a Facebook post on Monday that a Russian barge attempting to move the troops and supplies across the river near the city of Nova Kakhovka had joined a growing Russian "underwater fleet" after being hit in a Ukrainian attack.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy