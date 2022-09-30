ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland survivor David Hogg wants more young people to vote

By Skyler Ashley
 4 days ago

Lansing is one of many cities involved in a national effort to motivate young people to vote in the midterm election.

One group behind the movement to inspire young voters, Defend Our Future, was formed in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

6 News spoke with one of its leaders, Harvard University student David Hogg.

Hogg said the organization goes beyond party lines and encourages young people to think more about the future.

He added that while he wants to see new legislation focus on gun control, he also wants root causes involved in gun deaths, such as access to mental health treatment, addressed as well.

