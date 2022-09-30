ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Here's how you can see Hurricane Ian's impact on individual homes and properties in southwest Florida

By Genevieve Redsten, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ctsH_0iH8YvWg00

Numerous Wisconsin residents visit or own vacation homes in parts of the Gulf Coast of Florida slammed by Hurricane Ian earlier this week.

With power out, and very limited access, it's difficult to know the extent of the damage from the storm, which came as "snowbirds" were planning their moves south for the winter.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite images from limited areas offer the first glimpse of the damage.

NOAA is surveying the impact area and mapping the imagery here. The tool allows viewers to search addresses and zoom in.

Images captured Thursday afternoon reveal some of the damage in Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva islands and Punta Gorda.

More imagery will be available later in the day Friday and Saturday, including portions of Pine Island and Cape Coral.

The destruction left behind by the powerful Category 4 hurricane has made it difficult to get an accurate assessment of the loss of life, but there are already reports of 21 deaths, officials said Friday morning.

USA Today contributed to this report

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter, WI
Punta Gorda, FL
Government
City
Punta Gorda, FL
State
Wisconsin State
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Sanibel, FL
Government
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Captiva, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Wisconsin Government
Cape Coral, FL
Government
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
10 Tampa Bay

LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Hurricanes#Gulf Coast#Coral#Hurricane Ian#Noaa
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin's fall forecast leans mild, not cold

We are officially a few weeks into fall in Wisconsin, but will our pleasant temperatures and calm weather pattern continue for the rest of the season?. Temperatures are expected to be above average across Wisconsin for October. Milder-than-average temperatures may persist through December. Drier-than-normal conditions are likely for the next...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County picking up the pieces after Ian

People in Collier County are working to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds and flooding to the area. The county on Monday updated its curfew to run from midnight to 6 a.m. Naples’ curfew now runs from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. As of October 3, Marco...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
cwbradio.com

Killing Frost Ends Wisconsin Growing Season

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A killing frost has quickly brought green plants to a standstill, while turning the leaves on many trees into bright colors across the northern two-thirds of Wisconsin last week. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the latest crop/weather summary from the state's agriculture department said farmers had...
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy