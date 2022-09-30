Here's how you can see Hurricane Ian's impact on individual homes and properties in southwest Florida

Numerous Wisconsin residents visit or own vacation homes in parts of the Gulf Coast of Florida slammed by Hurricane Ian earlier this week.

With power out, and very limited access, it's difficult to know the extent of the damage from the storm, which came as "snowbirds" were planning their moves south for the winter.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite images from limited areas offer the first glimpse of the damage.

NOAA is surveying the impact area and mapping the imagery here. The tool allows viewers to search addresses and zoom in.

Images captured Thursday afternoon reveal some of the damage in Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva islands and Punta Gorda.

More imagery will be available later in the day Friday and Saturday, including portions of Pine Island and Cape Coral.

The destruction left behind by the powerful Category 4 hurricane has made it difficult to get an accurate assessment of the loss of life, but there are already reports of 21 deaths, officials said Friday morning.

USA Today contributed to this report