ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Good’ call between Cleverly and Sefcovic amid ongoing protocol row

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4pcu_0iH8YpEK00

UK and EU officials will “meet soon” following a call on Friday between the Foreign Secretary and the EC’s Maros Sefcovic to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Foreign Secretary had his first call with the European Commission vice president, amid an ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Talks have stalled in recent months and relations between London and Brussels remain at a low ebb, after the Government angered the EU with plans to rip up swathes of the protocol in a bid to address the concerns of unionists in Northern Ireland.

In a tweet following the call, Mr Sefcovic said that “teams will meet soon”, raising hopes in some quarters for progress in talks between the two sides.

Mr Sefcovic called it a “good conversation”, adding: “Both sides agree to look for solutions around the Protocol, to bring predictability & certainty to people in Northern Ireland.”

He said that the EU is “committed to joint efforts”, adding: “Teams will meet soon. James & I will stay in contact.”

Mr Cleverly, who has only been in the role a matter of weeks, offered similarly warm words after the call, which is understood to have included discussions about both the protocol and other issues.

Another call between them could be held again in a couple of weeks.

“Good to speak to Maros Sefcovic today on important shared issues including the Northern Ireland Protocol,” the foreign secretary said.

“We agreed we want to look for solutions to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. We will speak again soon.”

The protocol, signed by former prime minister Boris Johnson’s government, effectively keeps Northern Ireland aligned with many EU single market rules to avoid a hard border with Ireland, therefore requiring some checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea.

Despite elections in May, there is currently no sitting powersharing executive in Northern Ireland, after the DUP withdrew its first minister from the governing executive in protest in February at the economic border created in the Irish Sea by the protocol.

It was Prime Minister Liz Truss as foreign secretary who introduced legislation which effectively tears up parts of the agreement, worsening relations with the EU.

Both sides have said a negotiated outcome is the preferred option amid hopes that some form of compromise can be reached.

In an interview with BBC Northern Ireland on Thursday, Ms Truss said that the Government remains open to a “negotiated settlement”, but said the situation cannot be allowed to “drift”.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said that he believes there is a “genuine willingness” on all sides to resolve the dispute around the Northern Ireland protocol.

“I think there is genuine willingness to make every effort to resolve this issue by negotiation,” the Taoiseach told reporters at the Fianna Fail Ard Fheis in Dublin.

“That said it will be difficult.

“I think what is important is that a process is entered in to that will facilitate in negotiated resolution for the issue.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss: Not everyone will be in favour, but my plans will create a ‘new Britain’

Liz Truss will acknowledge her plans to reshape the country will cause “disruption” but she insists there can be no more “drift and delay” in the effort to boost economic growth.In her first Tory conference speech as leader, she will defend her “new approach” which will “unleash the full potential of our great country”.But the Prime Minister will face a tough task restoring Tory morale after a conference which has seen a U-turn over a totemic tax policy, Cabinet dissent and the threat of another major split over the level of benefits.She will tell activists in Birmingham she hopes to create...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Liz Truss news – live: PM will admit plan to boost economy will cause ‘disruption’

Liz Truss will admit that her economic plans, which she claims will boost Britain’s growth, will cause “disruption”.On Wednesday, in her first Conservative Party conference speech as leader of the party, the prime minister will insist that there can be no more “drift and delay” in her attempt to “break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle”.She will defend her “new approach” by saying it will “grow the pie so that everyone gets a bigger slice” and “unleash the full potential of our great country”.It will be seen as her attempt to boost the Tories’ ailing morale, after chancellor...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Chechen leader Kadyrov sends three teenage sons, one aged 14, to fight in Ukraine

Chechen leader and key Vladimir Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov has revealed that he has sent his three young sons to fight in Ukraine.The warlord has been a vocal champion of the conflict in Ukraine, with Chechen forces forming part of the vanguard of the Russian army, and even advocated using nuclear weapons in the war over the weekend.And now the Chechen forces will be joined on the frontline by his sons Akhmat, 16, Eli, 15, and Adam, 14, reports Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.In a post on Telegram, Kadyrov said: “A minor age should not interfere with the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Demoted grandchildren, a determined Queen and an ‘unedifying’ public spat. Inside Europe’s new royal scandal

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her intention to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, a decision that left some members of the Danish royal family shocked and “saddened”.The monarch’s decision was announced in a statement shared by the royal palace on Wednesday, in which it was revealed that the children of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, would no longer have prince or princess titles, nor His/Her Highness titles.The ruling will impact the Queen’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, who, from 1 January 2023, will instead...
EUROPE
The Independent

Suella Braverman says it is her ‘dream’ and ‘obsession’ to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda

Suella Braverman has said that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.But the new home secretary told an event at the Conservative Party conference that she does not expect any planes to take off until after Christmas, because of ongoing legal challenges.“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said. “[Starting by Christmas]  would be amazing but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute we...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

I was at risk of dying and denied an abortion. Now I’m battling a country’s ban from 6,000 miles away

Andrea Prudente is still processing the “emotional wreckage”, three months after she was refused a life-saving abortion in Malta.“Having a miscarriage is traumatic for all women, especially when it’s a planned birth,” she tells The Independent.“Physically I’m intact, pretty much getting my strength back and more or less healthy. But the psychological damage, that has been really challenging.”Ms Prudente, 38, suffered an incomplete miscarriage while on a babymoon vacation with her partner Jay Weeldreyer in June. Due to the Mediterranean island nation’s total ban on the procedure, even in cases of rape and incest, she spent a week in hospital gravely...
WORLD
The Independent

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham cancels remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to ‘ongoing health issues’

Lindsey Buckingham has cancelled the rest of his UK and Ireland tour due to “ongoing health issues”.The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist had been touring around Europe in recent weeks, playing in London on Saturday (1 October).This week, he was scheduled to perform three more shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week, the earliest being on Monday (3 October) night.However, on Sunday (2 October), it was announced that the rest of the tour would not be going ahead due to undisclosed health problems.“Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Government Of Ireland#Uk#Eu#Ec#The European Commission#James I
The Independent

‘I’m doing this for my son’: Woman carried off Waterloo Bridge during wave of protests over environment and cost of living crisis

"I’m doing this for my son," says a woman to the camera as she is carried off Waterloo Bridge by police officers during protests on Sunday staged by campaign groups Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion and others.The major civil resistance march over the weekend closed four bridges in central London, bringing parts of the capital to a standstill, while simultaneous national rail strikes crippled transport services more widely.In the video, the woman provides a remarkably clear rationale for why she is protesting, despite being forcibly carried away by the police.Speaking to the camera following her as she is marched...
PROTESTS
The Independent

What the papers say – October 5

Tory party turmoil dominates the nation’s papers on Wednesday.The Guardian, i and The Independent all report Prime Minister Liz Truss’s cabinet is in “open warfare” stemming from the U-turn on 45p tax and benefit cuts.Tomorrow's @Guardian: Tory turmoil amid claims of ‘coup’ to oust Truss• Read our story, by @rowenamason, @jessicaelgot and @syalrajeev, here: https://t.co/3R3qNA6bF3#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vFO181gOld— Richard Preston (@richardpreston_) October 4, 2022Wednesday's front page: Tory open warfare#TomorrowsPapersTodayLatest from @singharj @ChaplainChloe @RichardVaughan1 @emsferg: https://t.co/8xgJNQ5eZp pic.twitter.com/t8B2TCr75p— i newspaper (@theipaper) October 4, 2022Wednesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “PM fights to keep party line as splits deepen” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OLIu8MPSkB— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 4, 2022The Financial...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, expected teachers to have ‘integrity’ after pontoon death

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who died after becoming trapped under a pontoon on a school trip said she expected the teachers accused of causing her death to have “respect and integrity”.Brenda Lawson told a French court her family had been through “torturous suffering” since her daughter Jessica’s death near Limoges in 2015.She also criticised the response from the UK and Wolfreton School to Jessica’s death, saying they “did not provide us with any answers or help in any way”.Asked to describe the schoolgirl on Tuesday, Mrs Lawson told the court: “To describe Jessica is easy really.“We use the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

Russian shelling of eight Ukrainian regions over the past 24 hours has killed two civilians and injured 14 more, Ukraine’s presidential office reported Monday. A missile strike has been carried out on the city of Zaporizhzhia, capital of the Zaporizhzhia region, parts of which are under Russian control and which has been illegally annexed by Moscow.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Swedish politician cuts off hair in solidarity with women of Iran

A Swedish politician cut off her hair during a European Parliament debate to show solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran.Iraqi-born member of the European Parliament, Abir Al-Sahlani, took to the lectern to speak about the repression of women's rights in Iran."Until the women of Iran are free, we are going to stand with you" she said, before taking out scissors and cutting off her ponytail. Protests erupted after a young woman named Mahsa Amini died having being arrested and allegedly beaten by Iran’s “morality” police for donning a “bad hijab”. Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Iran’s supreme leader blames US and Israel for protestsIran’s supreme leader blames US and Israel for protestsIran: Protests continue for 10th night after death of Mahsa Amini
PROTESTS
The Independent

Flying to the rescue: can the boss of Indian airline Vistara untangle the red tape?

An Indian autumn is one of the great joys of travel. I have visited the vast, diverse, friendly and beautiful nation on multiple occasions in October and November – from the 1995 total eclipse in the north of the country to more recent stays in Goa and Kerala.This autumn, though, the Indian government seems to be doing what it can to deter tourists from the UK. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the vast majority of British visitors to India entered India on an eVisa – a relatively simple online system. The option was suspended during the Covid crisis and is now restored for...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

SpaceX was paid by US government to send some Starlink terminals to Ukraine despite claiming it wasn’t

The United States government is paying SpaceX to send some Starlink internet terminals to Ukraine despite the company saying that it did not think the government had paid any money to it.Elon Musk had sent terminals to Ukraine in order to help keep the country online as it resisted the invasion attempt by Russia. “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route”, Mr Musk tweeted on 26 February.At the time, this appeared to be a charitable act. “I’m proud that we were able to provide the terminals to folks in Ukraine,” SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said last month....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Bangladesh plunges into power blackout after grid failure

A failure in Bangladesh’s national power grid plunged much of the country into a blackout on Tuesday, officials said.In the capital, Dhaka, market vendors lit candles and diners at restaurants ate food prepared by candlelight.Officials of the state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board said power transmission failed in the eastern part of the country. All power plants tripped and electricity was cut in Dhaka and other big cities, said Shameem Hasan, a power department spokesman.Engineers were trying to determine where and why the glitches happened and it could take hours to restore the system, he said. Bangladesh's recent impressive economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North

A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground during a live-fire drill with the United States, panicking confused residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea.The sound of the blast and subsequent fire on Tuesday night led many in Gangneung to believe it could be a North Korean attack, concern that only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday that there were so far no reports of any injuries from the accident,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Musk's plan to end Russian war infuriates Ukraine on Twitter

Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter tussle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the tech billionaire floated a divisive proposal to end Russia’s invasion.The Tesla CEO, soon facing a court fight over his attempt to abandon a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, argued in a tweet Monday that to reach peace Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimea Peninsula that it seized in 2014. He also said Ukraine should adopt a neutral status, dropping a bid to join NATO following Russia’s partial mobilization of reservists.Musk also crossed red lines for Ukraine and its supporters by suggesting...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Drivers denied 10 pence cut in petrol prices – RAC

Drivers are being denied a further 10p cut in petrol prices due to major retailers hiking profit margins, according to new analysis.The RAC said the average price of a litre of the fuel in the UK fell by nearly 7p to 162.9p in September as oil prices plummeted.This was the sixth biggest monthly drop in average petrol prices since 2000 but the cut should have been deeper, the motoring services company claimed.RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers really should have seen a far bigger drop as the wholesale price of delivered petrol was around 120p for the whole month.“This...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Veterinary nurse who had to be restrained on flight after downing vodka allowed to keep job

A drunk veterinary nurse who was dubbed “every passenger’s worst nightmare” when she downed so much vodka on a flight she could barely speak has been allowed to carry on working.Katherine Heyes 29, who “did not consider herself to be drunk at any point”, drank a bottle of vodka with two friends on a flight to Turkey from Manchester for an all-girls holiday in May 2019, a disciplinary committee heard.Ms Heyes was described by a fellow passenger as “bordering on manic” as she was “screaming and swearing at everyone” and had to be restrained by her friends.Ms Heyes had also...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

869K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy