Behind Viral Videos

Apple executive makes crude joke about ‘big-breasted women’

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 4 days ago

An Apple executive has left the company after he was filmed making an offensive joke about women.

Footage shows TikTok creator Daniel Mac asking a man sitting in a rare $500,000 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren what he did for a living.

“I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off,” the man, identified as Tony Blevins, a 22-year veteran at Apple, said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humour,” Mr Blevins told Bloomberg.

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

