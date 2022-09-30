Apple executive makes crude joke about ‘big-breasted women’

An Apple executive has left the company after he was filmed making an offensive joke about women.

Footage shows TikTok creator Daniel Mac asking a man sitting in a rare $500,000 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren what he did for a living.

“I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off,” the man, identified as Tony Blevins, a 22-year veteran at Apple, said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humour,” Mr Blevins told Bloomberg.

