Ketanji Brown Jackson welcomed as newest Supreme Court justice

Ketanji Brown Jackson received a formal welcome as the newest Supreme Court justice today, 30 September.

Justice Jackson was introduced in an investiture ceremony as the first-ever Black woman and first former public defender to serve on the nine-member panel.

The ceremony was attended by members of the court, President Joe Biden , Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress, who witnessed Justice Jackson being sworn into the role replacing now-retired Justice Stephen Breyer .

