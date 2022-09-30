Ketanji Brown Jackson welcomed as newest Supreme Court justice
Ketanji Brown Jackson received a formal welcome as the newest Supreme Court justice today, 30 September.
Justice Jackson was introduced in an investiture ceremony as the first-ever Black woman and first former public defender to serve on the nine-member panel.
The ceremony was attended by members of the court, President Joe Biden , Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress, who witnessed Justice Jackson being sworn into the role replacing now-retired Justice Stephen Breyer .
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Comments / 1