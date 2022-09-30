It seems like there have been a lot of stars on "The Bold and the Beautiful" who have left the hit CBS series in order to pursue other opportunities in the entertainment industry. Rena Sofer, who was best known for her role as Quinn Forrester, said that she was willing to move forward in the "scary unknown," despite the stability that her soap career did give her for almost a decade, per Soaps. "It's hard enough to be on a soap opera when you don't have a story, but to come back in a recurring role to a show that you were fully invested in as a daily player would not be a comfortable place for me," she recently said.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 HOURS AGO