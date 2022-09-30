Read full article on original website
Of All Hilary Duff's Looks - This Stands Above The Rest
Hilary Duff is probably one of the most famous Disney stars and easily one of the most recognizable. The singer and actress made a name for herself when she landed the role of a lifetime as Lizzie McGuire — a relatable, clumsy teenager facing the awkward hardships of growing up. The show was a big enough hit that it even spawned its own award-winning movie, aptly titled "The Lizzie McGuire Movie." The blockbuster film was filled with all the fashion staples of the early 2000s including gelled hair, tube tops, mini-skirts, and knee-high socks.
The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt
There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
Tia Mowry Announces Sad Relationship News
In Hollywood, it seems that — unlike many romantic comedies or fairy tale movies — not all love stories have a happy ending. In fact, by June 2022, Cosmopolitan reported that there were over two dozen celebrity breakups in this year alone. Some of the more notable Hollywood breakups this year have been Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, as well as Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet — but now another long-term celebrity couple is joining the list of this year's relationship casualties.
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Loretta Lynn's Last Instagram Post Feels Especially Heartbreaking Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The heartbreaking death of country music icon Loretta Lynn was announced on the morning of October 4. She was 90 years old. As the singer's family wrote on her official social media accounts, "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning ... in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills." Accompanying the announcement was a recent photograph of Lynn smiling and playing her guitar. The beloved "Coal Miner's Daughter" was a "symbol of rural resilience," according to The New York Times, a country star remembered for her humble Kentucky origins and unrivaled determination.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Split On Ridge And Taylor's Aspen Getaway
Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) relationship timeline is one that "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have been talking about for years. That's because the two exes have never really fully cut the cord on their relationship together. Adding Ridge's on-again, off-again wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) into the equation has made things even more complicated.
The Documentary You Never Knew Morgan Freeman Narrated
There's only one Morgan Freeman. With over 100 acting credits to his name, alongside a handful of directing and producing roles, too, he has more than made his mark on the industry during his lengthy and celebrated career — although, shockingly, he only has one Oscar to date. It took a long time for Hollywood to recognize Freeman's greatness, with The Hollywood Reporter pointing out that his breakout film role, in "Street Smart," came about when the actor was almost 50.
Amanda Schull On What It Was Like Working With Brennan Elliott On Hallmark's Marry Go Round
Hallmark's new film "Marry Go Round" brings us "Suits" alum Amanda Schull as Abby Foster, a successful executive and soon-to-be wife of the man of her dreams. Things go south when she finds out that there was an issue in her divorce process and she is still legally married to her high school sweetheart, Luke, played by "Strong Medicine"'s Brennan Elliott (via Hallmark Channel). A recipe for disaster, perhaps?
The Fashion Icon Shirley MacLaine Played In A Lifetime Movie
Shirley MacLaine is a living legend. Her decades-long career includes starring roles in everything from "Terms of Endearment" to "Steel Magnolias," alongside stealing scenes with her take-notice cameos in "Only Murders in the Building" and "Glee." During a chat with W magazine, MacLaine clarified that she actually started out as a dancer. And, to this day, the actor carries that discipline with her.
We Want To See Your Clever, Punny Halloween Costumes
Whether they get you a thumbs up of approval from across the Halloween party or a collective groan over your *chef's kiss* pun, I wanna see it!
The Stunning Transformation Of Molly Ringwald
From Judy Garland's tragic demise to the conservatorships of Amanda Bynes and Britney Spears, it's clear the "child star curse" is real. Nevertheless, some former child stars continue to enjoy a near-unfathomably lavish lifestyle. Somewhere in between the extremes, however, there is a sweet spot — where, for a few former child stars, the work remains steady and notable, yet one can take a yoga class without triggering the paparazzi.
The Lifetime Movie Zac Efron Appeared In Before His High School Musical Days
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Zac Efron doesn't actually play basketball, but he's made a habit out of winning games on screen — the actor's real-life height may surprise you. Not only does his "High School Musical" character Troy Bolton impress at New Year's Eve karaoke, but he can also twirl a basketball on his index finger. In the 2009 high school comedy "17 Again" Efron plays Mike O'Donnell, carrying his teammates through a series of on-court successes while also navigating "Back to the Future" style conundrums — how's that for multitasking?
What Is Khloé Kardashian's Zodiac Sign?
Khloé Kardashian is the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, but she's just as famous as her older sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. In fact, Khloé has won over fans who have watched her on the family's reality TV shows like "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and "The Kardashians." Khloé comes from a prominent family as her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., made a name for himself when he became part of O.J. Simpson's defense team during the former NFL star's infamous murder trial (via Biography). After finding fame on reality television, Khloé gained attention for her relationship with NBA player Lamar Odom.
NFL・
Ethan Plath Is Getting Mixed Reactions For Blatantly Shading Kim
There's no recipe better for must-see reality television than family conflict, and TLC's "Welcome to Plathville" definitely delivers. The first season in 2019 focused on the marriage of Kim and Barry Plath, who raised their nine children in rural Georgia. Their kids were not only homeschooled, but were so sheltered that they had never watched TV or tried soda. As the kids continued to grow up on-screen, they began to rebel against their parents. By Season 4 of "Welcome to Plathville," Kim and Barry announced their intention to divorce, and the strained relationship between Kim and Olivia — the wife of Kim and Barry's oldest son Ethan — continued to be a large part of the plot as it has since the beginning.
Why Some Are Concerned About Zende Dominguez's Future On The Bold And The Beautiful
It seems like there have been a lot of stars on "The Bold and the Beautiful" who have left the hit CBS series in order to pursue other opportunities in the entertainment industry. Rena Sofer, who was best known for her role as Quinn Forrester, said that she was willing to move forward in the "scary unknown," despite the stability that her soap career did give her for almost a decade, per Soaps. "It's hard enough to be on a soap opera when you don't have a story, but to come back in a recurring role to a show that you were fully invested in as a daily player would not be a comfortable place for me," she recently said.
Here's Where Marilyn Monroe's Iconic White Dress Ended Up
Marilyn Monroe is a cultural icon. Although she tragically passed away 60 years ago — her final words were heartbreaking — she has remained one of the most recognizable and popular figures in pop culture (via Euro News). The legendary actress still has an active fan club, called...
How Much Is Neil Patrick Harris Really Worth?
You may know Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson or Doogie Howser or even Hedwig Robinson — and all of his hard work portraying some of our favorite characters has contributed to his net worth of $50 million, as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth. While the majority of Harris' earnings have come from various acting endeavors on the small screen, the big screen, and the stage, Harris has also been involved in producing television shows, directing plays, and voice acting. Along with these various Hollywood endeavors, he has profited from writing best-selling books, participating in ad campaigns, and even creating a couple of board games.
The RHOSLC Premiere Rumor That's Guaranteed To Spiral For The Rest Of The Season
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" and its junior season is arguably one of the most anticipated of the franchise. The ladies of Salt Lake City have managed to leave quite the mark in only two seasons. The explosiveness, the deep-rooted issues between them, and homeland security getting screen time may have played a role in why the show is so addictive. After a long-anticipated wait, Season 3 has finally arrived, and it has been long overdue after months of watching the ladies' drama play out in real-time on social media.
