Abingdon-Avon Backs Against the Wall with Three Weeks Left in Regular Season
The Abingdon-Avon high school football team were at home again last Friday, taking on the Havana Ducks in a Lincoln Trail/Prairieland crossover game. The Tornadoes jumped out to an early 12-0 lead, but were outlasted by Havana in the second half, ultimately falling 47-20. With the loss Abingdon-Avon falls to 1-5 overall on the season.
Knox Football Falls to Chicago at Home
GALESBURG, Illinois – The Prairie Fire football team fell to the University of Chicago 50-14 in a Midwest Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Maroons marched down the field on the opening drive and scored at the 10:13 mark in the first quarter. The extra point was no good.
Monmouth College Blasts Lawrence University on Homecoming But Still Room to Grow
The Monmouth College football team had no trouble getting a homecoming win on Saturday afternoon at April Zorn Memorial Stadium. The Scots jumped on the Lawrence University Vikings early in the first quarter, and never looked back, cruising to a 62-6 win. Monmouth led 55-0 over Lawrence after the first half of play. With the big win, the Scots improve to 3-1 on the season, and are 3-0 in Midwest Conference play.
Robert Leon Frey
Robert Leon Frey, age 90, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away doing what he loved at the Spoon River Scenic Drive, on Saturday October 1, 2022. Bob, as he liked to be called, was born on October 31,1931 in Keokuk, Iowa. He is the son of Theodore Clifton and Charlotte Alberta Webber Frey. He was raised in Carthage where he attended public schools and graduated from Carthage High School. He then enlisted in the United States Army in 1949 and served stateside as Sergeant until 1952.
WEEK-TV’s Jim Mattson to receive IHSA Distinguished Media Service Award on Tuesday at Morton High School
A lifelong resident of Morton, Jim Mattson began working in athletics as a student at Morton High School, where he served as a PA announcer after playing basketball as a freshman and sophomore. He went on to earn to his degree from the University of Illinois and returned to Peoria later that year to go to work for WHOI TV. Jim rose to become WHOI’s Sports Director and now holds that title at WEEK TV, which merged with WHOI in 2009. In 2009, he also added radio hosting duties to his resume for ESPN Radio in Peoria where he has hosted a Saturday show for nearly 15 years. “I just love the genuine excitement of sports at the high school level and the amazing support when towns and schools support their high school teams,” said Jim when asked what he enjoys most about covering prep sports. “Excitement” is a fitting word, as Jim was once called “the energizer human” by Bloomington Pantagraph writer Bill Flick, as his broadcasts are known for their high energy and the positivity he exudes on camera. Jim’s reputation for covering so many prep contests, across all sports, led fellow newscaster Donnie Tillman to call Jim “the hardest-working man in Central Illinois.” Jim has covered some special teams along the way, as he cited some perennial state final runs by Peoria Manual boys basketball, Eureka cross country, Washington wrestling, and Morton softball and girls basketball as some of the most memorable of his career. He said he has covered too many great athletes to list them all, but Normal UHIGH volleyball standout Ogonna Nnamani and Peoria High School basketball star Shaun Livingston will always be near the top of his list. Throughout his career, Mattson has been supported by wife Angie and their three daughters Kiruna, Aubrey, and Tyla. His ceremony will be conducted prior to Tyla’s volleyball match for the Potters. “I have always loved covering IHSA sports,” said Jim. “I am just very honored by this recognition.”
Prairie Players Opens Season with Ripcord
Prairie Players Civic Theatre’s first production of the ‘22-‘23 season — David Lindsay-Abair’s comedy, Ripcord — is planned for two weekends in October. Directed by Kenny Knox, performances are scheduled for October 7-9 and 14-16 at Prairie Players Civic Theatre, 160 South Seminary Street, Galesburg. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Illinois Watch Party for The Voice Contestant, Morgan Myles
Tuesday, October 11th at 7:00 P.M. a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s The Voice, will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Illinois. Since 2020 Morgan has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.
Experience Magic This Weekend in Monmouth
Magic is back in the Monmouth community this Friday October 7th and Saturday the 8th with the Warren County History Museum’s Great Nicola Magic Festival. The two-day event kicks off Friday night at Meks on Main with Magic Fest After Dark from 7 to 10 pm for those 21 and older, featuring three magicians: Stu Yager, David Casas, and Jeanette Andrews. Family day gets underway at noon on Saturday the 8th at the Museum, shares Rental and Events Coordinator Alyssa Whitacre:
Carl William “Bill” Olson, Jr.
Carl William “Bill” Olson, Jr. 88, of Cameron, IL passed away at 6:35 am, Friday, September 30, 2022 at his home. Bill was born July 14, 1934 in Monmouth, Il the son of Carl William Sr. and Cathryn (Gettemy) Olson. He was raised and educated in Warren County attending county schools and Cameron School he later graduated from Galesburg High School in 1952.
William H. Fox
William H. Fox, 93, of North Henderson, IL, passed away at 7:01 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. He was born October 9, 1928, in Oakdale, IL, the son of Loren and Florence (McGill) Fox. He married Mary Kathryn Stull on January 19, 1956, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Woodhull, IL and she preceded him in death on January 17, 2014.
SSB Amateur Photography Show Entry Deadline Oct. 29
The 41st-annual Security Savings Bank Amateur Photography Show deadline for entry is 2pm Saturday, October 29. Categories this year include Agriculture & Farm Life, Animals & Creatures, Capturing Light & Shadows, Faces, the Four Seasons, and the Peggy Kulczewski Floral Award. Our juror for this year’s show is Fritz Goeckner of Burlington, Iowa. For an entry form and guidelines, visit bcaarts.org “Exhibition” tab or stop by the BCA.
Macomb Police Dept. Celebrating National Faith & Blue Weekend
The Macomb Police Department announces events for the National Faith &. Blue weekend, October 7-10, 2022. Faith & Blue Weekend is a national event with. activities in communities across the country that bring together law enforcement and. residents to build connections, create mutual understanding, and enhance justice and. reconciliation. The...
Protecting Public Health and Property in Knox County
Projects and activities to protect Knox County residents and vital services will be the main topic of discussion at the Knox County All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee meeting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Galesburg/Knox County Public Safety Building Emergency Operations Center, 150 South Broad Street in Galesburg. The meeting begins at 10:00 a.m. and is open to the public.
Free and Confidential Services Available Locally Through WIRC
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Free and confidential services are available 24/7 through the Western Illinois Regional Council for anyone impacted by domestic violence, shares Public Relations Manager Jamie Roth:. “Chances are high, unfortunately, that every person out there knows someone who has been impacted by domestic violence in...
Gladstone Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Friday, September 30th, 2022 at 11:08PM, a Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy was on routine patrol on Township Rd 900E in the Township of Gladstone and performed a traffic stop after observing a male subject driving the truck and was known to be suspended. The driver was identified as Brandon D. Bielser, age: 40 of Gladstone, IL.
