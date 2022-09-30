ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

High School Football Team's Season Canceled After 'Reprehensible Act'

A California high school football team's season has been canceled following players' participation in a "reprehensible act." Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osum told FOX 40 that members of the River Valley High School team participated in a slave auction. The players involved have been suspended for the...
HIGH SCHOOL
agupdate.com

Football night is community night, says high school coach

STANFORD, Ill. — Near the rural village of Stanford in central Illinois, bright Friday night lights draw people to a football field among the corn and soybeans. “You know it’s something big and something cool,” said the Olympia/Delavan Spartan’s football coach Eric Lyons of when those lights are shining.
STANFORD, IL
Pennsylvania Almanac

USC conducts successful freshmen field day

The Upper St. Clair High School mentor program hosted its 14th annual freshman field day on Sept. 22 at the high school stadium. Anna McElligott, Lauren Starr, Yoshna Venkataraman and Dakota Worstell, who serve as the Senior Leadership Team, spearheaded the event, which is designed to build and strengthen relationships among the ninth-graders.
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
Nick Harvey
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Cheerleading’s Abby Coleman

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years. Athlete Of The Week: Abby Coleman. Siblings: Older brother who was a part of the 2022 WHS class. He’s now...
WELLESLEY, MA
Times Recorder

Athletic training class gives students on-field experience

ZANESVILLE − Shortly after 10:30 on a Monday morning Miranda Ketcham's classroom at West Muskingum looks like doctor's office after a busy weekend. Students are sprawled across desks with taped ankles, others with long strips of tape on their legs, taking the sting out of shin splints. Most of the injuries are not real, although students with aches and pains do stop by from time to time. Instead, students are learning the ins and outs of sports medicine, including hands-on experience taping classmates' joints and limbs. ...
ZANESVILLE, OH

