Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
BAE Systems opens new $150 million Austin, Texas facility, expanding innovation and manufacturing capabilities
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas – the latest step in a series of strategic facility investments across the country, including in Manchester, New Hampshire; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and, Huntsville, Alabama. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005114/en/ BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas. (Credit: BAE Systems)
Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed
Another Big Chicken location is opening soon in Texas!
Eater
California Bakery Known for Its Decadent Buttercream Layer Cakes Is Opening in Austin
California bakery chain SusieCakes is opening its first Austin location this year. The bakery will open at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Suite 123 in the Old Tarlton Center near Rollingwood starting on Saturday, October 8. The bakery bakes up decadent and bright decorative layer cakes and cupcakes. There’s the vanilla...
fox7austin.com
TxTag customers voice concerns over issues with billing statements
AUSTIN, Texas - Toll roads are supposed to make life faster and easier, but a lot of TxTag customers in the Austin area are finding that billing blunders are making it anything but simple. While TxDOT is in charge of the TxTag system, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority handles...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin research could result in EV batteries charging faster, lasting longer
AUSTIN, Texas - UT researchers may have discovered a way to improve efficiency when it comes to electrical vehicles. This comes as the push for electric vehicles grows nationwide. Last week, the AISD school board approved a resolution committing the district to an all-electric bus fleet by 2035. Currently, 7%...
Austinites concerned I-35 project could worsen mobility for minorities
AUSTIN, Texas — Tiffany Washington is a northeast Austinite with a passion for farming. Her farm is on the east side of Interstate 35, cut off from the rest of Austin. "There isn't enough access to land in the city of Austin for Black farmers to grow food, for East Austin,” said Washington.
UT employee arrested in connection with assaulting Longhorn Band members
He reportedly used false credentials to access the stadium.
5 displaced after fire burns 2 north Austin homes
AFD said everyone involved is safe, but five people and a dog need a new place to stay.
San Antonio-based eatery Las Palapas opens first location in Austin
Las Palapas opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Las Palapas, a Mexican cuisine-style restaurant with over 20 locations in Central Texas, opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N., Austin. Menu items include enchiladas, taco plates and breakfast tacos.
MySanAntonio
It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
fox7austin.com
Changes coming to North Austin intersection after car crashes into Highland Montessori School
AUSTIN, Texas - With fall underway, Tuesday was a mostly pleasant day for the students at Highland Montessori School to spend time outside. But it wasn’t just for playtime, and it wasn’t by choice. "We are completely outside from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.," said school director Lulu...
Elon Musk company wants to dump millions of gallons of treated wastewater in Texas
A Musk-affiliated LLC has filed a request to dump 142,500 gallons per day near Bastrop.
Unusual butterfly swarms invading Central Texas
What's the deal with all the butterflies in Central Texas this fall?
fox7austin.com
Safehorns emphasizes safety in West Campus at National Night Out Event
AUSTIN, Texas - Tuesday night, people celebrated National Night Out across Austin. It’s an opportunity for neighbors to spend time together with police officers, firefighters, EMS medics, and code inspectors. Safehorns, a nonprofit committed to improving safety at The University of Texas, hosted their own event in West Campus.
checkoutdfw.com
MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin
This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
KVUE
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
Texas city named one of the top 5 best foodie cities in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — If there is one thing to know about Texas and the people that inhabit the Lone Star State, they love good food. North Texas is a great example of this. With so many different restaurants, shops and stores, North Texas and the state as a whole has a very diverse flavor palette.
Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase
AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years at its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. Interstate 35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. It strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because that is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
7 Austin hotels with amazing pools for your next getaway
You can even book a day pass at these pools.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Taylor ISD students gain real world experience interning for Samsung
AUSTIN, Texas — As the Samsung development continues in Central Texas, one school district is reaping the benefits. This summer, 23 students at Taylor ISD interned with Samsung in fields like construction, legal services, manufacturing, photography and much more. “At Samsung, what I was doing mostly was either like...
