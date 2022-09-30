ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

BAE Systems opens new $150 million Austin, Texas facility, expanding innovation and manufacturing capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas – the latest step in a series of strategic facility investments across the country, including in Manchester, New Hampshire; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and, Huntsville, Alabama. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005114/en/ BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas. (Credit: BAE Systems)
fox7austin.com

TxTag customers voice concerns over issues with billing statements

AUSTIN, Texas - Toll roads are supposed to make life faster and easier, but a lot of TxTag customers in the Austin area are finding that billing blunders are making it anything but simple. While TxDOT is in charge of the TxTag system, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority handles...
MySanAntonio

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
fox7austin.com

Safehorns emphasizes safety in West Campus at National Night Out Event

AUSTIN, Texas - Tuesday night, people celebrated National Night Out across Austin. It’s an opportunity for neighbors to spend time together with police officers, firefighters, EMS medics, and code inspectors. Safehorns, a nonprofit committed to improving safety at The University of Texas, hosted their own event in West Campus.
checkoutdfw.com

MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin

This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
KVUE

Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase

AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years at its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. Interstate 35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. It strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because that is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Taylor ISD students gain real world experience interning for Samsung

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Samsung development continues in Central Texas, one school district is reaping the benefits. This summer, 23 students at Taylor ISD interned with Samsung in fields like construction, legal services, manufacturing, photography and much more. “At Samsung, what I was doing mostly was either like...
