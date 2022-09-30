Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Convicted murderer dies while in LMDC custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who convicted yesterday in the murder of his wife just over four years ago has died while in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections. A Jefferson County jury found Bashar Muhieddin Ghazawi guilty of the July 8, 2018 shooting death of Noor Ghazawi. The penalty phase of the trial was set to begin this morning.
Wave 3
Police seeking leads on stolen sheriff’s office vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement agencies around WAVE Country are on the lookout for a stolen police vehicle. The vehicle is a 2016 Ford Explorer and belongs to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Col. Carl Yates, a JSCO spokeperson, said the unmarked vehicle was taken from a pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road.
wdrb.com
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
Wave 3
Stolen Jefferson County K-9 police cruiser found in field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A K-9 police cruiser stolen from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning has been recovered. Lieutenant Colonel Carl Yates said the cruiser was stolen early in the morning from their fenced-in pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road. Yates said it...
Wave 3
Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Louisville officers responded to the 3100 block of Lakeheath Drive and found a teenager shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
Louisville man, La Grange woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A Kentucky man and woman are in jail in Mt. Washington after a shooting incident in Crestwood Oct. 2, according to a press release. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oldham County Central Dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 6800 block of Crestview Drive, officials say.
WLKY.com
Jury recommends 60-year sentence for man convicted in 2021 double shooting in Russell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury is recommending a 60-year sentence for a man convicted in a double shooting in the Russell neighborhood. Rai Antez Shackles was found guilty Monday of assault, wanton endangerment and other charges. In the player above you can get a look at the shooting scene...
wdrb.com
Police say West Broadway shooting victim has died; suspect arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 25-year-old man who was shot several times on West Broadway a few weeks ago has died -- and the man accused of killing him is in custody. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim was 25-year-old Shadarrion Youngblood, and he died...
Wave 3
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
Wave 3
JCPS: Gun found during search at Central High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at Central High School after a gun was found during a search Tuesday afternoon. Principal Tamela Compton said administrators were notified that a student appeared to have a weapon. Building security was increased and JCPS Security and LMPD were called to do a search.
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police in Henry County arrests Louisville man wanted for murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police in Henry County arrested a Louisville man wanted for murder. KSP investigators said a trooper conducted stopped a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near the 26 mile marker in Henry County around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2 after observing a traffic violation. The...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Oldham County Sunday evening. According to the Oldham County chief of police, officers received a call from the 6800 block of Crestview Drive in Crestwood for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 51-year-old killed in Park Duvalle
The man who was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified by the coroner. Watch our initial report in the player above. Marlin Polk, 51, was shot multiple times in what the coroner called a homicide. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. when...
5 marijuana shops in Louisville targeted by burglars
Burglars seem to be targeting marijuana shops in Louisville. In the past week, between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2, five marijuana dispensaries have been burglarized, three in Louisville and two in neighboring cities. Surveillance video shows three suspects enter the dispensaries while a fourth remains in the passenger front of the vehicle. Police said a silver KIA Sportage with a Georgia license plate RYE7152 has been used in several of the burglaries. In surveillance images, two of the suspects are seen wearing Colorado Buffalo sweatshirts while the third suspect is seen wearing a Houston Astros ball cap with an orange bill. Additional Information from the Louisville Police Department:Anyone with information about these burglaries, the identity of the persons of interest, or may have seen the vehicle described, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Wave 3
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged the man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland, Ky. around 4:06 p.m. During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy...
Wave 3
Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found guilty in connection to the shooting of a man back in May 2021, according to a release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Wendella Hughes was found guilty of one count of complicity to criminal attempted murder and one count...
Wave 3
Officials identify 35-year-old Louisville woman killed in Meade County crash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police released the identity of a Louisville woman killed in a crash in Meade County Monday afternoon. Around 4:47 p.m., KSP responded to a crash involving two cars in the 300 block of North Dixie Highway. Early investigation revealed 35-year-old Saffire Doss was headed...
wdrb.com
Identities, new information released in Nelson County Sheriff's deputy shooting
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and the man arrested for shooting him have both been identified. An arrest report says Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged in the incident. He is accused of shooting Nelson County Sheriff Deputy Bryan Adams in Botland, Kentucky near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Curtis is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.
