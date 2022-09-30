ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hadis, Minoo and Ghazaleh: the women victims of Iran's crackdown

"I am really hoping that in some years from now, after everything has changed, I will be happy to have been involved by taking part in this protest," Iranian woman Hadis Najafi, 22, said in a self-recorded video as she prepared to take to the streets. Shortly after recording the message to her phone, Najafi was killed while participating in a street protest on September 21 in Karaj, outside Tehran.
