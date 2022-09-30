ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scooba, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State baseball releases full 2023 schedule

An attempt to return to the top for Mississippi State baseball will include games against both 2022 Men’s College World Series championship participants. Not only do the Bulldogs face Ole Miss four times in 2023, but MSU will take on Oklahoma as part of a tournament in Frisco, Texas.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

One Mississippi, Two Mississippi: An in-state Saturday SEC sweep

The Rebels were solid defensively throughout the game on the front end and back end as well. Kentucky had trouble blocking the Ole Miss front, and the Rebels totaled three sacks and nine tackles for loss. They saved their best for last stopping two potential game-winning drives in the last...
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Anderson Tate Jr.

COLUMBUS — Anderson Tate, Jr., 62, died September 30, 2022 at BMH-GT, Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 10-2-22

A rose to Jennifer McGillan and Mona Vance-Ali, for their collaboration on a project that will assist those researching the genealogy of Black families. Prior to the end of the Civil War and slavery, record-keeping of Black Americans was irregular. Thanks to McGillan, coordinator of manuscripts for Mississippi State University, and Vance-Ali, archivist at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library, the “Lantern Project” is digitizing pre-Civil War documents to create a searchable database. McGillan and Vance-Ali are joined in the effort by the University of Mississippi, Delta State, the Historic Natchez Foundation and the Montgomery County Archives in Alabama. McGillan founded the project, which is funded by a $340,000 grant from the National Historical Publications Records Commission. A workshop to explain what sort of documents are being collected and how to access the information will be held at the Columbus library on Thursday at noon. The website for the project is lanternproject.msstate.edu. We applaud this effort in aiding the discovery and exploration of the ancestry of Black individuals and families.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Educational attainment hampers area development

One of the biggest challenges faced by Lowndes County is bettering its educational attainment, the CREATE Foundation’s Lewis Whitfield told a crowd of about 70 people Monday night during the Lowndes County Foundation’s Community Conversation 2.0. The public event, held at the Nissan Auditorium in Parkinson Hall on...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lou Ella Gray

COLLIN, Texas — Lou Ella “Susie” Gray, 86, formerly of Columbus, died Sept. 29, 2002, in Collin, Texas. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Ray Crane officiating. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Katherine Jackson

STARKVILLE — Katherine Jackson, 96, died Sept. 28, 2002, at Diversicare of Eupora. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Moore Family Cemetery in Starkville with Sam Outlaw officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sadie Fant

COLUMBUS — Sadie Mae Patton Fant, 89, Sept. 30, 2022, at her son’s residence in Columbus. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: Sudduth Elementary student co-writes book with father

Duchess Yeates, a student at Sudduth Elementary School, and her dad, David Yeates, have written a book titled “My Dada and Me.”. The book was published by Tellwell Talent and is selling in stores such as Wal-Mart, Target, Books-a-Million, and Amazon. Duchess was born on March 28, 2016, at...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: JA helps Stokes Beard students get active

Junior Auxiliary of Columbus visited students at Stokes Beard Elementary to bring back its fitness program: Fit and Fabulous Forever, or F3. F3 was created to address childhood obesity and educate elementary aged children on the importance of nutrition and physical activity. Students participated in small groups at interactive stations,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

At least $4.2M in ARPA could support water, sewer projects

About $4.2 million of American Rescue Act Plan funding requests for water and sewer projects are in the hands of the state and awaiting a decision for a match, County Administrator Jay Fisher told the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors on Monday. The requests are divided between six municipal and...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Supervisors renege on $1M in wastewater commitment

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY – Supervisors on Monday reneged on part of their funding commitment to the East Oktibbeha Wastewater District, potentially jeopardizing a multi-million dollar sewer infrastructure expansion project. Whether and how to fix the Oktibbeha County Lake dam took center stage in the discussion, which at different points devolved...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Hosemann: State has $2.5B ‘in the bank’ to help sustain it

STARKVILLE — Coming off of a legislative session that saw multiple major bills passed such as the $246 million teacher pay raise and the $525 million income tax cut, Mississippi currently has $2.5 billion baked to start this fiscal year. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said the state is in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

