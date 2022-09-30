A rose to Jennifer McGillan and Mona Vance-Ali, for their collaboration on a project that will assist those researching the genealogy of Black families. Prior to the end of the Civil War and slavery, record-keeping of Black Americans was irregular. Thanks to McGillan, coordinator of manuscripts for Mississippi State University, and Vance-Ali, archivist at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library, the “Lantern Project” is digitizing pre-Civil War documents to create a searchable database. McGillan and Vance-Ali are joined in the effort by the University of Mississippi, Delta State, the Historic Natchez Foundation and the Montgomery County Archives in Alabama. McGillan founded the project, which is funded by a $340,000 grant from the National Historical Publications Records Commission. A workshop to explain what sort of documents are being collected and how to access the information will be held at the Columbus library on Thursday at noon. The website for the project is lanternproject.msstate.edu. We applaud this effort in aiding the discovery and exploration of the ancestry of Black individuals and families.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO