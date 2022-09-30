Read full article on original website
‘I really love it’: New Hope, Caledonia excited for sixth annual Dig Pink Game
Allison Woolbright isn’t sure when New Hope and Caledonia might find time to squeeze in a volleyball match Tuesday night. A lengthy list of gift certificates, T-shirts and other rewards stands in the way. “I’m not sure when we’re going to play volleyball because we’ve got so many prizes...
Tuesday Replay: Mississippi State doubles down before the half in win over Texas A&M
STARKVILLE — Mike Leach knows how important a touchdown right before halftime can be. During his press conference following Saturday’s 42-24 win over Texas A&M, Leach remembered a game from his past where such a score played a big role. Leach’s team wasn’t playing well at all but...
Monday Musings: West Point’s rushing attack carried the freight on Friday
West Point delivered a signature performance on Friday against New Hope, one very reminiscent of Green Wave teams in the past few years, highlighted by one of the best first halves of any team this season. Anchored by 175 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Kahnen Daniels, West...
MUW roundup: Pedro Santana, Tres Ray propel Owls to comeback win over Huntingdon
Mississippi University for Women’s Pedro Santana and Tres Ray had a hand — more accurately a foot — in each goal scored by MUW men’s soccer in its 4-3 come-from-behind home win over Huntingdon College on Saturday at the Lowndes County Soccer Complex. The Owls improved to 2-6-2 on the season, while the Hawks fell to 1-7-1.
Oak Hill’s Sara Frances Ramsay, SA’s Calliope Koiva are friends off the field, competitors on it
WEST POINT — When Oak Hill Academy softball took on Starkville Academy on Sept. 15, there was a matchup between the lines bigger than the local rivalry between the Raiders and Volunteers. Yes, the Vols were trying to secure themselves a playoff spot and the Raiders were trying to...
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach: Consistently good trumps occasionally great
STARKVILLE — Winning big in the Southeastern Conference is about more than being at the top of your game. It’s playing at the top of your game almost every time you compete. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has called for that type of consistency from his players, well,...
Mississippi State baseball releases full 2023 schedule
An attempt to return to the top for Mississippi State baseball will include games against both 2022 Men’s College World Series championship participants. Not only do the Bulldogs face Ole Miss four times in 2023, but MSU will take on Oklahoma as part of a tournament in Frisco, Texas.
One Mississippi, Two Mississippi: An in-state Saturday SEC sweep
The Rebels were solid defensively throughout the game on the front end and back end as well. Kentucky had trouble blocking the Ole Miss front, and the Rebels totaled three sacks and nine tackles for loss. They saved their best for last stopping two potential game-winning drives in the last...
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game at Kentucky
Mississippi State is set to hit the road again in two weeks. Entering the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season, No. 23 MSU (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) found out when it will hit the road for its contest at No. 13 Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC). The...
Anderson Tate Jr.
COLUMBUS — Anderson Tate, Jr., 62, died September 30, 2022 at BMH-GT, Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
Roses and thorns: 10-2-22
A rose to Jennifer McGillan and Mona Vance-Ali, for their collaboration on a project that will assist those researching the genealogy of Black families. Prior to the end of the Civil War and slavery, record-keeping of Black Americans was irregular. Thanks to McGillan, coordinator of manuscripts for Mississippi State University, and Vance-Ali, archivist at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library, the “Lantern Project” is digitizing pre-Civil War documents to create a searchable database. McGillan and Vance-Ali are joined in the effort by the University of Mississippi, Delta State, the Historic Natchez Foundation and the Montgomery County Archives in Alabama. McGillan founded the project, which is funded by a $340,000 grant from the National Historical Publications Records Commission. A workshop to explain what sort of documents are being collected and how to access the information will be held at the Columbus library on Thursday at noon. The website for the project is lanternproject.msstate.edu. We applaud this effort in aiding the discovery and exploration of the ancestry of Black individuals and families.
Educational attainment hampers area development
One of the biggest challenges faced by Lowndes County is bettering its educational attainment, the CREATE Foundation’s Lewis Whitfield told a crowd of about 70 people Monday night during the Lowndes County Foundation’s Community Conversation 2.0. The public event, held at the Nissan Auditorium in Parkinson Hall on...
Lou Ella Gray
COLLIN, Texas — Lou Ella “Susie” Gray, 86, formerly of Columbus, died Sept. 29, 2002, in Collin, Texas. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Ray Crane officiating. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Katherine Jackson
STARKVILLE — Katherine Jackson, 96, died Sept. 28, 2002, at Diversicare of Eupora. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Moore Family Cemetery in Starkville with Sam Outlaw officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Sadie Fant
COLUMBUS — Sadie Mae Patton Fant, 89, Sept. 30, 2022, at her son’s residence in Columbus. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Education: Sudduth Elementary student co-writes book with father
Duchess Yeates, a student at Sudduth Elementary School, and her dad, David Yeates, have written a book titled “My Dada and Me.”. The book was published by Tellwell Talent and is selling in stores such as Wal-Mart, Target, Books-a-Million, and Amazon. Duchess was born on March 28, 2016, at...
Education: JA helps Stokes Beard students get active
Junior Auxiliary of Columbus visited students at Stokes Beard Elementary to bring back its fitness program: Fit and Fabulous Forever, or F3. F3 was created to address childhood obesity and educate elementary aged children on the importance of nutrition and physical activity. Students participated in small groups at interactive stations,...
At least $4.2M in ARPA could support water, sewer projects
About $4.2 million of American Rescue Act Plan funding requests for water and sewer projects are in the hands of the state and awaiting a decision for a match, County Administrator Jay Fisher told the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors on Monday. The requests are divided between six municipal and...
Supervisors renege on $1M in wastewater commitment
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY – Supervisors on Monday reneged on part of their funding commitment to the East Oktibbeha Wastewater District, potentially jeopardizing a multi-million dollar sewer infrastructure expansion project. Whether and how to fix the Oktibbeha County Lake dam took center stage in the discussion, which at different points devolved...
Hosemann: State has $2.5B ‘in the bank’ to help sustain it
STARKVILLE — Coming off of a legislative session that saw multiple major bills passed such as the $246 million teacher pay raise and the $525 million income tax cut, Mississippi currently has $2.5 billion baked to start this fiscal year. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said the state is in...
