‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ Comes to State Farm Arena on Dec. 4
It was announced today that ‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ will come to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 4, in an event promoted by Global Events Production. The event will feature RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as world-renowned R&B/Rap artist Bobby Brown and include performances from Dru Hill, Silk, 112, and Shai. Tickets are on sale to the general public now via Ticketmaster.com, just as the Atlanta R&B Music Experience begins its sold-out concert at the downtown Atlanta venue.
Emtee Drops Exciting New Visuals for “Uzoyimela” Featuring Gwamba
South African rapper, Emtee has finally come through, blessing us with the exciting new visuals for his hit song “Uzoyimela” featuring Gwamba from his latest fourth album LOGAN. Following the recent success of receiving 3 gold plaques for the songs “Logan”, “Long Way” and “Ithemba” from his studio...
October 3, 2022
Please introduce for me the members of Nappy Roots… Fish Scales, Skinny DeVille, B. Stille and Ron Clutch. In. Wale Turner is a phenomenally talented Rapper and Afro Beats artist and songwriter from Nigeria. He rose to fame after.
Nappy Roots: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Please introduce for me the members of Nappy Roots…. Fish Scales, Skinny DeVille, B. Stille and Ron Clutch. In light of recent events, how’s Fish Scales doing?. Fish Scales: I can take this one. I’m good. Things happen, and all we can do is make the best of things. I wanted to get back with my brothers as soon as possible, and am already performing again and am back at work at the brewery. Lots of love for everyone sending love my way. It means a lot.
Chicago Co-Founder Lee Loughnane On The New Album “Born For This Moment,” The Doc “The Last Band On Stage” & More
With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, in addition to being in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, the multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band Chicago has been hailed by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.” A rock & roll band with horns like no other — past or present — Chicago is also the highest-charting American band within the “Top 125 Artists Of All Time” list published by Billboard Magazine. Chicago recently received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the GRAMMYS and was previously inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 2014, while founding Chicago band members Robert Lamm and James Pankow were both inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2017.
EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
‘I miss her dearly’: Dolly Parton pays tribute to ‘sister, friend’ Loretta Lynn
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the “wonderful talent” Loretta Lynn, following the country music icon’s death aged 90. The family of the US artist shared a statement on social media announcing that Lynn had died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Tuesday 4 October. Veteran country singer Parton said she considered Lynn her sister and that she would miss her “dearly”. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta.“We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent,...
Kurt Dog “KATASTROPHIC” Featuring Sticky Fingaz
Kurt Dog “KATASTROPHIC,” featuring Sticky Fingaz from the legendary Hip Hop group ONYX, was produced by Looda Beats. This certified banger depicts the choices that are faced coming from poverty stricken environments. The short film cinematic style music video was filmed by Drew Shot Ya.
2AM Ricky Gets Authentic With New Release “Hues”
Introducing multifaceted singer-songwriter 2AM Ricky! Painting the world in “hues”, the ATL artist creates the perfect picture through his music. This multifaceted musician has already made a mark with his music as an openly black trans man who advocates for the community and others. In doing so, he utilizes his passion to push aspiring artists to pursue their dreams in the industry, despite the scene’s sometimes apparent intolerance.
Diar Lansky “No Man’s Safe” Featuring Ali Vegas & Big Twins
NEW MUSIC ALERT 🚨🚨🚨🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯…. Diar Lansky “No Man’s Safe” Feat. Ali Vegas & Big Twins!!! #Die4 #HipHop #DoTheKnowledge #QB #LA2NY #NewMusic #NewHipHop #NewRap #QueensBridge.
Exclusive: The Hype Magazine Rolling Loud New York Official Recap
Man-o-Man, the epic Rolling Loud Music Festival New York edition wrapped last week, and our man on the ground Chris Robinson along with celebrated shooter Big Vegg caught it all, interviews, performances, and the unique Rolling Loud franchise sights and sounds. There was SOOO MUCH to go through that Big Vegg and Chris had to leave a lot on the cutting room floor but check out the exclusive recap from The Hype Magazine…look out for an extended version cut just for HypeTV if we can get them back in the edit bay!
Miranda Writes and iNTeLL of 2nd Generation Wu Are ‘Nothing Average’
Exciting New York City Hip Hop star Miranda Writes who we’ve been covering since 2018, continues her upward trajectory in the music industry with her latest single, “Nothing Average.” Her new single comes on the heels of the highly acclaimed “Been Outside,” and is a collaboration with a son of Hip Hop royalty iNTeLL, whose father is U-God of the Wu-Tang Clan.
Superstar Ciara Electrifies Surprised Crowd at Drai’s Nightclub
Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara put on an incredible surprise performance at Drai’s Nightclub Saturday night. Ciara showcased exactly why she remains such a beloved musician as she ignited the crowd with a five-song set including “Goodies,” “Oh,” “Ride,” “1, 2 Step” an upbeat rendition of her feel-good anthem “Better Thangs” that dropped on Wednesday.
Renowned Drai’s After Hours Bringing Back Themed “Imagine” Parties
Featured Image: Drai’s After Hours “Draisland” 2019 Imagine Party, credit Mike Kirschbaum. Drai’s After Hours may be celebrating its 25-year anniversary in October, but the club has no intention of slowing down as it relaunches its infamous “Imagine” parties which will take place on the first Thursday of every month beginning Thursday, Oct. 6 through Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Billy Stanley On The New Book “The Faith Of Elvis,” Elvis Presley Encounters With Rock Legends, Hound Dog Racing & More
Billy Stanley is a New York Times best-selling author and also happens to be a stepbrother of Elvis Presley. As one of the singer’s trusted confidantes, Stanley witnessed Presley’s faith in action firsthand. Such is the focus of Stanley’s new book — as written with Kent Sanders — The Faith Of Elvis: A Story Only A Brother Can Tell, as released today via Thomas Nelson. Yet there is plenty more to Stanley, a successful salesman and former airplane mechanic who married his high school sweetheart.
