Does Carlos Alcaraz Deserve to be the World No. 1?
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain recently became World No. 1 after winning the US Open, which was also his maiden Grand Slam title. He thus became the youngest No. 1 in the history of ATP rankings – a wonderful feat by any standard. From getting straight-setted by Rafael Nadal at...
Three keys to Novak Djokovic’s win over Marin Cilic in the Tel Aviv Open final
Top seed Novak Djokovic beat second seed Marin Cilic 6-3 6-4 in the final at the ATP Tel Aviv Open to win his third title of the year on Sunday. The match lasted just over one and a half hours with the Serbian delivering another clinical display to win his 89th career title. It was a promising week overall for the Serb, who did not drop a single set, though he still faces a battle to qualify for the ATP Finals. But what were the keys to his victory over Cilic?
ATP Astana Day 3 Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin
Day 3 at the ATP 500-level event Astana is set to bring out some of the world’s best to the courts of the capital of Kazakhstan. Round one matches are finishing up on day three as we are in store for a mixture of first and second-round contests. Off of his title in Tel Aviv, Novak Djokovic looks to take down Cristian Garin for the third time in three meetings. We at LWOT have the prediction for that match as well as all other happenings around the grounds of Astana. But who will advance?
ATP Astana Open Day 1 Predictions including Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Roberto Bautista Agut
The field is totally packed this year at the ATP Astana Open, with current World #1 Carlos Alcaraz as well as the Super-Serb Novak Djokovic taking to the court. Grand Slam champion Daniil Medvedev, as well as Stefanos Tsitsipas will also be joining the action, and we should look forward to an entertaining week.
ATP Tokyo Day 3 Predictions Including Taylor Fritz vs James Duckworth
Day 3 at the ATP event in Tokyo will feature five matches, all with the potential for plenty of quality and excitement. Although on paper the field isn’t quite as stacked as in Astana, there’s still plenty of high quality players in the Japanese capital including Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz and last week’s Seoul champion Yoshihito Nishioka, who’ll be playing at home in front of his fans.
Liudmila Samsonova: The in-form player on the WTA Tour
Liudmila Samsonova is in the form of her life, winning 18 of her last 19 matches. She has collected three WTA titles along the way, in Washington, Cleveland and Tokyo, rising to a career high ranking of #23. The hard-hitting Russian capped off her sensational run in the Japanese capital...
ATP Tokyo Day 2 Predictions Including Borna Coric vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
The ATP 500 in Tokyo is underway with an interesting lineup of title favorites in Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Nick Kyrgios. We will see the majority of first-round action played out Tuesday. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
ATP Astana Open Day 2 Predictions Including Daniil Medvedev vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
The ATP Astana Open is here and the lineup looks promising, to say the least. To get to the most enticing match-ups however, some of our top-seeds will have to survive stern tests. Today we’re predicting whether or not Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Daniil Medvedev can make it passed the first hurdle.
ATP Tokyo Day 1 Predictions Including Frances Tiafoe vs Yasutaka Uchiyama
ATP Tennis returns to Tokyo after a two year absence, but lacks the previous two champions in Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. Nick Kyrgios looms large in the draw and will be a favorite to repeat his 2016 title, while Casper Ruud is surely hoping to perform much better than he did in Korea, where he was bounced by Yoshihito Nishioka in just his second match of the tournament. Can a very low-ranked home favorite like Shintaro Mochizuki spring a huge upset in Round 1, or will the seeds hold for another day? We make the calls below, including Pedro Martinez vs Alexei Popyrin.
WTA Monastir Day 3 Predictions Including Alize Cornet vs Harriet Dart
The legendary ITF location of Monastir has successfully completed its first full round of main tour tennis on the WTA Tour. Home star Ons Jabeur got through the opening round as did six of the other seven seeds. It should be another entertaining day at the WTA Monastir Open on day three and, as always, we here at LWOT are previewing and predicting every match, but who will come out on top?
WTA Ostrava Day 1 Predictions Including Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina
Day 1 at the WTA event in Ostrava won’t feature any of the four Top 10 players who are taking part in this tournament, but it will still provide a lot of high level action for sure, including recent Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, and other former Grand Slam champions in Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka.
WTA Ostrava Day 3 Predictions Including Iga Swiatek vs Ajla Tomljanovic
It is box office Wednesday at the WTA Ostrava Open as several of the leading lights on the WTA Tour headline what should be a fascinating day of tennis. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the slate, but who will book their spots in the quarterfinals?
ATP Astana Open Day 3 Predictions Including Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Luca Nardi
Round 2 of the Astana Open is already missing one of the tournament favorites, as World #1 Carlos Alcaraz shockingly fell to Lucky Loser David Goffin. But this draw is filled with top talent, like Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and is sure to have a first-time champion, as former champs Soonwoo Kwon and Jon Millman are not in the draw. Can one of the heavyweights get the job done as expected, or can an upstart like Marc-Andrea Huesler continue his momentum and snatch the title? We make our picks below, including Andrey Rublev vs Zhizhen Zhang.
WTA Ostrava Day 2 Predictions Including Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina
Five singles matches are scheduled for Tuesday at the 2022 WTA Ostrava Open. That includes a couple of absolute blockbusters: Belinda Bencic against Eugenie Bouchard, plus Emma Raducanu taking on Daria Kasatkina. The first one is a great chance for the Canadian to prove she means business in her comeback, the latter could be the match of the round. Who do you think will prevail?
WTA Monastir Day 2 Predictions Including Petra Martic vs Linda Fruhvirtova
A location that is known to tennis hipsters as a site of a copious number of ITFs every season, Monastir is now hosting its first WTA Tour-level event with home star Ons Jabeur at the top of the draw. The Tunisian and other stars of the event like Veronika Kudermetova or Petra Martic will play their openers Tuesday. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
Three keys to Yoshihito Nishioka’s win over Denis Shapovalov in the Korea Open final
Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan beat fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4 7-6 to win the Korea Open title in Seoul on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese thus rounded off a brilliant week, winning only the second ATP title of his career. Nishioka, who had beaten World No. 2 Casper Ruud...
