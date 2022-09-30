Read full article on original website
thehypemagazine.com
Emerging International Star Nailah Blackman Drops New Album ‘Teknique’
Reppin the Island of Trinidad & Tobago, Nailah Blackman and her album Teknique give us a unique blend of genres. The sound of this album is an exhilarating mixture of Soca, Dancehall, Afrobeats, Amapiano, Hip Hop, Baile Funk, and Pop and it’s fire all the way through!!!. According to...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift
Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
Coolio Had a High Net Worth Prior to His Untimely Death: See How Much Money the Late Rapper Made
Late rapper Coolio (real name: Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) built a strong legacy and huge net worth after rising to fame in the 1990s for hits such as “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” From his Grammy Award days to exploring other business ventures, fans of the former Los Angeles resident were heartbroken when they learned of his sudden death in September 2022 at the age of 59.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson
Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
6ix9ine Appears to Beat Up DJ in Dubai for Not Playing His Music
6ix9ine appears to have attacked a DJ in Dubai for not playing his music and it was caught on video. On Friday (Sept. 23), Instagram page @rapsszn posted a video of 6ix9ine throwing bolo's at a club DJ in Dubai who refused to play the rapper's music because he was a "snitch." In the clip, Tekashi is punching on someone—possibly the DJ—while several people try to pull the two men apart. At one point in the video, there's a man who appears to be sneaking up behind 6ix9ine and quickly snatching something off his neck.
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
Keke Palmer Launches Digital Network Designed To Celebrate Creatives
From becoming the youngest talk show host in history to breaking barriers as Broadway’s first Black Cinderella, Keke Palmer is charting a trailblazing path in the realm of entertainment. For her latest project, Palmer has launched a digital network designed to amplify the creativity of visionaries on the rise, Vulture reported.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyonce Congratulates Solange For NYC Ballet Composition
Solange recently became the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. Most mortals would probably drop dead if Beyonce congratulated them for anything. But when you’re just as talented as her (and her sister), you can take that praise to heart and know just how much you’re killing it. That’s how Solange probably feels after Beyonce posted a couple of pictures of her, congratulating her sister on becoming the first Black woman to compose for the New York City Ballet.
Yung Miami Assures Fans She’s Still Single While Dating Diddy
If you were wondering if Yung Miami and Diddy still go together “real bad’,” the answer is yes… sort of. The “Good Love” rapper explained to XXL, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”More from VIBE.comDiddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter's Niece50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating DiddyDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes...
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
thehypemagazine.com
Who is Miguel Enrique Coats?
The moment that Adam Kelman, CEO of Supreme Record Label & 5Star Dynasty Visions, came across the Instagram page of Miguel Enrique Coats and his music, he made a choice governed by faith. Adam was so impressed by the sound of Miguel’s voice, and power of his performance, that he immediately hopped in his inbox and asked him to collaborate on a project.
Yung Miami Gets Us Ready For The Weekend In Latest IG Post
Yung Miami took to Instagram to get us ready for the weekend in a cute two piece ensemble that showed off her killer curves.
thesource.com
Quavo and Takeoff Deliver Latest Single “Nothing Changed”
The dynamic pair Quavo & Takeoff have made a comeback with “Nothing Changed,” their most recent single. The newest track from their much-awaited joint album Only Built For Infinity Links, set for release on October 7th, is titled “Nothing Changed.” Quavo and Takeoff are in the zone on the hard-hitting new song, creating a contagious chord between their catchy melodies and rapid-fire pace.
Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Bathroom Sink” By Miranda Lambert
Happy Monday, y’all. Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune from Miranda Lambert called “Bathroom Sink.” From her fifth studio Platinum, it’s a solo write by the Texas native, where she essentially pours her heart out about the struggles of being a woman and how she tries to cover up all her insecurities with a “fake smile and eyelashes.” And I’ve always thought it was one of her best songs, simply because it’s just so damn honest. […] The post Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Bathroom Sink” By Miranda Lambert first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Puts Miami Mansion On Market For $29.5 Million
Lil Wayne is selling his property in Miami for a hefty price. Lil Wayne is reportedly selling his mansion in Miami Beach, Florida for an asking price of $29.5 million. The rapper purchased the property in 2018 for $16.75 million. The house, built in 2017, is located on Allison Island...
