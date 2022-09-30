Read full article on original website
Related
Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo
A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
Citing ‘Threats and Harassment,’ Feds Want Name of FBI Agent Who Signed ‘Revised’ Mar-a-Lago Inventory Kept Secret
The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a three-page motion to keep secret the name of an FBI supervisor who signed an affidavit connected to a so-called “Revised Detailed Property Inventory” of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. As of the time of this report,...
iheart.com
‘WAKE UP’: This HUGE FBI robbery proves America is in DANGER
In 2021, the largest robbery in U.S. history occurred. It included a massive vault, the theft of 86 MILLION dollars in cash and assets, and several armed participants. You’ve probably never heard this story — at least, the way Glenn tells it — which is exactly what the FBI wants. But Glenn gives you all the details, using this incidence to show you that we’re now living in a different kind of America. Our freedoms and rights are in incredible danger, and now is the time we must take a stand and fearlessly speak out against the countless government crimes happening every day...
Texas Man Threatened to Kill Young Black Men, Shoot Mexicans, Feds Say
A Texas man faces federal charges after allegedly making a slew of wild threats online—including that he would go “kamikaze” on law enforcement and kill young Black men in relationships with white women. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, was charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer after posting several disturbing messages on the social media platform Gab since August, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said. He was arrested on Thursday with a 9mm pistol and three loaded magazines in his vehicle. Prosecutors allege that under the name “Alpha Top Dog Pure Blood,” Copelin posted threats against his targets, including “police officers, government officials, Black people, immigrants, [and] Jews” since Aug. 21. Those threats, according to a press release announcing the charges, included claims he would “blow up” IRS agents, “shoot Mexicans'” he did not believe should be in the U.S., “hang supporters of a Texas gubernatorial candidate,” and “blow the FEDS away.” Copelin also posted a call for “all strong abled white alpha men with sniper rifles” to help enforce the law, “because the government is corrupt.”Read it at Department of Justice
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge Rules Government Justified in Seizing Property from BH Box Holders
A federal judge ruled Thursday that the FBI's search and seizure of property from rented safe deposit boxes at a Beverly Hills private vaults company that allowed customers to remain anonymous was constitutional.
DHS watchdog stands by call to relocate illegal immigrants from NM ICE facility with 'egregious' conditions
A new Department of Homeland Security watchdog report recommends that migrants be relocated from a New Mexico ICE facility after it found "egregious" conditions for detainees.
The Onion Files Brief with SCOTUS in Qualified Immunity Case Where Ohio Man Was Arrested and Prosecuted for Facebook Page Parodying Police Department
Marshaling several actual facts and the desire “to create fiction that may ultimately merge into reality,” humor publication The Onion filed an amicus brief in a case that may be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court where an Ohio man was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of a police department online.
New bill to tackle banned pesticides used in illegal marijuana operations
A new bipartisan bill could increase the punishment for those who use banned toxic chemicals for cannabis operations on public lands.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democratic Senator at Risk of Losing Seat Targets Flash-Mob Crime
The announcement comes a few weeks ahead of the midterm elections in which Cortez Masto will face Adam Laxalt, who holds a slight lead in recent polls.
Law professors struggle to cope after right-wing Supreme Court “upends Constitutional principles”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. For generations, the U.S. Supreme Court expanded or upheld civil liberties, from freedom of the press in New York Times v. Sullivan (1964) to access to contraception in Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) and Eisenstadt v. Baird (1972) to gay rights in Lawrence v. Texas (2003) and Obergefell v. Hodges (2015) to interracial marriage in Loving v. Virginia (1967). But when the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling was handed down on June 24 and Roe v. Wade was overturned after 49 years, the High Court's radical-right majority demonstrated that it had no problem rejecting precedent and rolling back civil liberties.
No Religious Exemption from Felon-in-Possession Gun Ban for Muslim Believer in Self-Defense
From U.S. v. Harper, decided Friday by Judge Leonard Strand (N.D. Iowa):. [Harper is being prosecuted for] possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful drug user in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(1) and (3) and § 924(a)(2)…. Harper argues that [he is entitled to a religious exemption from these laws because] he is a Muslim who practices "Sharia Law and its adherence to armed self-defense (including the possession of a firearm.)." …
January 6th Committee Faces a New Round of Credibility Issues and Lack of Interest | Opinion
This isn’t the first time the largely partisan committee has faced controversy, but it might be the last. It’s no secret that the Democrat-led January 6 public hearings have already faced a ton of credibility issues.
Comments / 3