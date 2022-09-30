Read full article on original website
The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News
For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Forever Furious At Ridge
This really shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, but Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has had a very hard time finding the right home for his heart on "The Bold and the Beautiful." That's because he seems to be more split than ever before about his estranged wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and his ex-wife, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). In fact, many B&B fans seem to be split about Ridge and Taylor's Aspen getaway. That's because viewers seem to think that Ridge might be rushing into things with Taylor after assuming that it was Brooke who supposedly called CPS to check on the welfare of his grandson Douglas Forrester, as detailed by Soap Opera Spy.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Split On Ridge And Taylor's Aspen Getaway
Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) relationship timeline is one that "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have been talking about for years. That's because the two exes have never really fully cut the cord on their relationship together. Adding Ridge's on-again, off-again wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) into the equation has made things even more complicated.
Days Of Our Lives' Brady/Chloe/Philip Triangle Explained
"Days of Our Lives" is known for its iconic romances and epic drama. Viewers of the long-running soap opera have seen shocking plot twists over the years and some love triangles that fans couldn't get enough of. Through the decades, there have been several messy love triangles, like the one between Bill, Mickey, and Laura Horton.
All The Times Jack Deveraux 'Died' On Days Of Our Lives
Jack Deveraux is one of the most interesting characters on "Days of Our Lives." Primarily played by Matthew Ashford over the years, Jack arrived in Salem in the late 1980s. He had been diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease and wanted Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) to treat him (via Soap Central). Kayla was in love with Steve "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols) at the time, but he rejected her and pushed her toward Jack, whom he thought was dying. To make matters worse, Jack and Steve were revealed to be long-lost brothers. Kayla and Jack married, but she couldn't control her love for Steve and ended up cheating on her husband with his brother, ending her marriage.
Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You
The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
Tia Mowry Announces Sad Relationship News
In Hollywood, it seems that — unlike many romantic comedies or fairy tale movies — not all love stories have a happy ending. In fact, by June 2022, Cosmopolitan reported that there were over two dozen celebrity breakups in this year alone. Some of the more notable Hollywood breakups this year have been Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, as well as Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet — but now another long-term celebrity couple is joining the list of this year's relationship casualties.
The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children
There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time
The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
Loretta Lynn's Last Instagram Post Feels Especially Heartbreaking Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The heartbreaking death of country music icon Loretta Lynn was announced on the morning of October 4. She was 90 years old. As the singer's family wrote on her official social media accounts, "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning ... in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills." Accompanying the announcement was a recent photograph of Lynn smiling and playing her guitar. The beloved "Coal Miner's Daughter" was a "symbol of rural resilience," according to The New York Times, a country star remembered for her humble Kentucky origins and unrivaled determination.
Who Is Days Of Our Lives' Mike Horton?
"Days of Our Lives" fans are about to see many characters return to Salem. Fan favorites such as Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), and Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) will all be appearing in one form or another during Season 58 of the soap, which has recently moved to Peacock. According to Soaps Spoilers, Steve Johnson's sons, Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Joey (Tanner Stine) will also be back in Salem, as well as Dr. Craig Wesley (Kevin Spirtas). Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) will make her "Days of Our Lives" debut after being seen on "Beyond Salem" over the summer.
How Gabi's Life Changed After Stefan's Alleged Death On Days Of Our Lives
"Days of Our Lives" viewers met the character of Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) in 2009 when she came to Salem to be with her older brother, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). Gabi immediately began making friends in Salem and forged strong bonds with the likes of Chad DiMera and Will Horton. Eventually, Gabi and Will grew very close and had an intimate relationship. However, their relationship helped Will to realize that he was gay. Later, Gabi moved on with Nick Fallon but found out that she was pregnant with Will's baby.
The Time Days Of Our Lives' John Black Thought He Was A DiMera
John Black's life has always been a mystery to "Days of Our Lives" viewers. The character — played by Drake Hogestyn — was first introduced in 1985 when he came to Salem as a mystery man with his face bandaged, per Soap Central. John was forced to have plastic surgery due to injuries and befriended Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) at the time. The two began to bond and eventually, Marlena started to think that John could be her presumed dead husband, Roman Brady. John went along with Marlena's hunch and the two fell madly in love. They even got married. However, when the real Roman (Josh Taylor) returned to Salem, John's life became very complicated.
General Hospital Spoilers Tease News About The Hook That Can Change The Whole Show
"General Hospital" has featured a heart-pounding storyline lately, which has seen significant characters being attacked by a mysterious killer. "The Hook," as the figure is called, has attacked three people, claiming the life of one of them. The first attack occurred at the Quartermaine charity picnic, where Ava Jermone (Maura West) was brutally stabbed from behind with a hook from the boathouse. However, the second attack upped the ante and made "The Hook" a petrifying force. In the alley outside of Charlie's Pub, the attacker went from an "attacker" to a killer, claiming Brando Corbin's (Johnny Wactor) life (via Soaps).
The Young And The Restless' Peter Bergman Reveals The Secret Behind The New Abbott Family Resurgence
The Abbotts are one of the foundational staples of "The Young and the Restless." Led by current patriarch Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), the family has continuously been at the forefront of many significant storylines. Earlier this year, Their lives were turned upside down when "Y&R" brought Diane Jenkins back from the dead. Diane was a thorn in the Abbott family's side for years, and her "murder" had seemingly eliminated her as a threat. However, everything changed after Jack learned that she had faked her death. Now Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) has made it her mission to rid Diane from their orbit again and enlisted Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) to help her cause (via TV Season & Spoilers).
What The Young And The Restless' Eric Braeden Has To Say About His Co-Stars May Surprise You
"The Young and the Restless" has been going 50 years strong with a top tier cast, peak storylines, and powerful one-liners. Though it's gone through many changes over the past few decades, "Y&R" has rightfully earned its No. 1 ranking with the level of commitment the soap opera brings day in and day out, per Soap Opera Network. As they mark their 50th anniversary, they are back with a new logo and opening credits.
Why General Hospital's Brook Lynn Will Look Different With A Familiar Recast
Since returning to "General Hospital" as a main character in 2019, the role of Brook Lynn has been played by Amanda Setton. However, in late 2020, the role was recast with Briana Lane so that Setton could bow out for maternity leave. Since returning from maternity leave, Setton has been at the forefront of the most buzzworthy storylines on the show. Her storyline alongside Kristen Storms' Maxie Jones to conceal the identity of one of Maxie's baby played out across many months. Lately, Brook Lynn has focused on her fledgling relationship with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and transitioning him from police detective to pop music superstar (via Soaps In Depth).
Amanda Schull On What It Was Like Working With Brennan Elliott On Hallmark's Marry Go Round
Hallmark's new film "Marry Go Round" brings us "Suits" alum Amanda Schull as Abby Foster, a successful executive and soon-to-be wife of the man of her dreams. Things go south when she finds out that there was an issue in her divorce process and she is still legally married to her high school sweetheart, Luke, played by "Strong Medicine"'s Brennan Elliott (via Hallmark Channel). A recipe for disaster, perhaps?
