ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Theater and social issues

The times are changing and the performing arts reflect it. Beyond putting people of color, females and other under-represented minorities in places of administrative power, today’s onstage work spotlights the new awareness of many once-denied abuses. It appears the arts, especially theater, is finally responding to the soul-crushing social...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Joe Pera talks with you from the stage of The Egg Oct. 7

Comedian Joe Pera's Fall Everywhere Else Tour, which follows his Summer in the Midwest and Rustbelt, is coming to The Egg in Albany on Oct. 7. Pera’s projects include the beloved Adult Swim series “Joe Pera Talks With You,” “Relaxing Old Footage With Joe Pera,” and the book called “A Bathroom Book For People Not Pooping Or Peeing But Using The Bathroom As An Escape.”
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Troy, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
Troy, NY
Entertainment
Troy, NY
Education
wamc.org

State Senate candidate Jean Lapper of N.Y.'s 45th district discusses campaign

In late July, Queensbury Democrat Jean Lapper announced she would challenge Republican New York state Senator Dan Stec of the 45th district. Lapper, a CPA by trade who has never held elective office, has been campaigning across the district, which extends across much of the north and northeastern section of New York. During a recent stop in Plattsburgh, Lapper spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about what issues she’s hearing about from residents.
QUEENSBURY, NY
wamc.org

Traffic light drama

When you take I-90’s Exit 5 to Everett Road in Albany, in either direction you will, almost every day, encounter hungry, marginalized people seeking help. The exit ramps are real-time stages for these indigent and unhoused Americans – mostly but not exclusively men - who stand along the ramps, hoping for the attention of a motorist stopped at the light who might hand them a charitable dollar or two. This troupe of rootless human beings, reduced to the humiliation of begging, shifts in number and visibility as the weather changes and the hours of sunlight wax and wane. These are people who have been forced into the very real and shameful drama of American poverty.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Western Massachusetts leads state in daily COVID-19 cases

Berkshire and Hampshire County are reporting rates of around 30 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, far above the more populous Suffolk County in the east with its average rate of around 18 during the same time. Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi ascribes the high rates to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Samuel Beckett

Comments / 0

Community Policy