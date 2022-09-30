Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
wamc.org
New Dream Away Lodge owners say they want to maintain storied Becket establishment’s legacy
On Sunday, the Dream Away Lodge set Berkshire County social media ablaze with news that Daniel Osman had sold the venerable establishment after months of uncertainty about its future. “So, my business is very much outside of the world of Dream Away. I come from the film and television industry,"...
wamc.org
Theater and social issues
The times are changing and the performing arts reflect it. Beyond putting people of color, females and other under-represented minorities in places of administrative power, today’s onstage work spotlights the new awareness of many once-denied abuses. It appears the arts, especially theater, is finally responding to the soul-crushing social...
wamc.org
Ending 26 years running the Dream Away Lodge, Osman talks new ownership, reopening plans
The Dream Away is a former farmhouse tucked into the Berkshire woods at the edge of October Mountain State Forest, founded by Mamma Maria Frasca in 1949. Daniel Osman’s journey with the tavern began long before he bought it in 1997. “I got to the Berkshire through the theater,"...
wamc.org
Joe Pera talks with you from the stage of The Egg Oct. 7
Comedian Joe Pera's Fall Everywhere Else Tour, which follows his Summer in the Midwest and Rustbelt, is coming to The Egg in Albany on Oct. 7. Pera’s projects include the beloved Adult Swim series “Joe Pera Talks With You,” “Relaxing Old Footage With Joe Pera,” and the book called “A Bathroom Book For People Not Pooping Or Peeing But Using The Bathroom As An Escape.”
wamc.org
State Senate candidate Jean Lapper of N.Y.'s 45th district discusses campaign
In late July, Queensbury Democrat Jean Lapper announced she would challenge Republican New York state Senator Dan Stec of the 45th district. Lapper, a CPA by trade who has never held elective office, has been campaigning across the district, which extends across much of the north and northeastern section of New York. During a recent stop in Plattsburgh, Lapper spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about what issues she’s hearing about from residents.
wamc.org
Traffic light drama
When you take I-90’s Exit 5 to Everett Road in Albany, in either direction you will, almost every day, encounter hungry, marginalized people seeking help. The exit ramps are real-time stages for these indigent and unhoused Americans – mostly but not exclusively men - who stand along the ramps, hoping for the attention of a motorist stopped at the light who might hand them a charitable dollar or two. This troupe of rootless human beings, reduced to the humiliation of begging, shifts in number and visibility as the weather changes and the hours of sunlight wax and wane. These are people who have been forced into the very real and shameful drama of American poverty.
wamc.org
After latest Pine Hills shooting, Albany common councilor’s calls for police chief’s resignation fall on deaf ears
A homicide in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood Friday is drawing the outrage of a Common Councilor who is calling for the police chief to resign. The chief tells WAMC the rhetoric is unhelpful. The Friday afternoon shooting in the vicinity of Hamilton and Ontario Streets happened in the same...
wamc.org
Western Massachusetts leads state in daily COVID-19 cases
Berkshire and Hampshire County are reporting rates of around 30 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, far above the more populous Suffolk County in the east with its average rate of around 18 during the same time. Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi ascribes the high rates to...
wamc.org
Budgets tighten in the Capital Region as local leaders try to plan around economic uncertainty
Local budgets for 2023 are being written as area leaders brace for more economic uncertainty. Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, a Democrat in his third term, has proposed a $104 million budget for 2023. Although it doesn’t include a property tax increase, it carries a $52 per unit waste collection fee. McCarthy calls it "a budget of stability."
