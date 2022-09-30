We are now half way through the single lane construction on I-80 over the Des Plaines River Bridge. On Saturday night at approximately 11 p.m., IDOT sent out a press release stating that “All lanes of westbound I-80, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues and the ramp from Richards Street to westbound I-80 are open to traffic.” This is at least the third time in a row that construction was picked up early. The closure is supposed to go from Thursday evening to Monday at 5 a.m. This Thursday at 10 p.m. look for the eastbound lanes to close over the Des Plaines River Bridge in Joliet.

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO