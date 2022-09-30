ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qrockonline.com

I-80 Opens Early Once Again Following Single Lane Construction

We are now half way through the single lane construction on I-80 over the Des Plaines River Bridge. On Saturday night at approximately 11 p.m., IDOT sent out a press release stating that “All lanes of westbound I-80, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues and the ramp from Richards Street to westbound I-80 are open to traffic.” This is at least the third time in a row that construction was picked up early. The closure is supposed to go from Thursday evening to Monday at 5 a.m. This Thursday at 10 p.m. look for the eastbound lanes to close over the Des Plaines River Bridge in Joliet.
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Multiple Bombs Threats Made To Casino In Joliet

On October 1, 2022, at 10:18 PM, Officers responded to the Hollywood Casino Joliet (777 Hollywood Boulevard, Joliet) for a report of a bomb threat. Upon arrival, Officers determined that the casino had received a phone call from an unknown male who indicated that there were multiple bombs on the casino premises, and they would be remotely detonated. At that time, both the casino complex and the hotel were completely evacuated.
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover

Plans for one of the most dangerous intersections in Will County is in the works. The Illinois Department of Transportation has told WJOL that the fix at County Line and U.S. 52 west of Shorewood is a roundabout. Proposed highway improvements are typically processed in three distinct phases, below is a brief overview regarding the process:
SHOREWOOD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy