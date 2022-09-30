Falling stocks and rising interest rates stymied the Manhattan luxury real estate market last week, according to Monday’s report from Olshan Realty. There were 14 contracts signed for homes priced at $4 million or more in the week ending Sunday, the data showed. That’s two fewer than the previous week. Deals were made on eight co-ops and six condos, with no townhouses or condops in the mix.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO