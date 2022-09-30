Read full article on original website
Related
mansionglobal.com
Renovated Victorian Residence in London Lists for Nearly £8 Million
A refurbished Victorian home in London has hit the market for £7.895 million (US$8.93 million). The more than 8,400-square-foot residence is located on the northside of Clapham Common, a triangular-shaped park in South London’s Clapham district. It features a number of period details, including fresco ceilings, plus far-reaching views of the city, according to Savills, which listed the property late last month.
mansionglobal.com
More Downtown, More Tech Workers, More Dishwashers—New York Luxury Housing Is a Changed Market Post-Pandemic
There’s been a shift in New York real estate, with Manhattan attracting younger buyers and older denizens of the city migrating to new locales—even if only across the East River. It’s true that many New Yorkers left the city when the Covid-19 pandemic began, and have continued to...
mansionglobal.com
‘Lackluster’ Week for Manhattan’s Luxury Real Estate as Stocks Fall and Interest Rates Rise
Falling stocks and rising interest rates stymied the Manhattan luxury real estate market last week, according to Monday’s report from Olshan Realty. There were 14 contracts signed for homes priced at $4 million or more in the week ending Sunday, the data showed. That’s two fewer than the previous week. Deals were made on eight co-ops and six condos, with no townhouses or condops in the mix.
mansionglobal.com
In a Sea Of Branded Residences, Buyers Are Choosing Flexibility
A novel real estate opportunity is emerging in the branded-residence realm to fit buyers’ increasingly nomadic lifestyles, according to Erin Boisson Aries. She heads her eponymous team of luxury real estate agents at Douglas Elliman in New York. Finding herself at the intersection of hotels, condos and rentals, Ms....
RELATED PEOPLE
mansionglobal.com
Manhattan Home Sales Sink in the Third Quarter, But Remain Above Pre-Pandemic Levels
Like many other U.S. real estate markets, 2022 has been a year of normalization for the Manhattan real estate market. The volatility of the stock market, rising interest rates and worries over a recession in the U.S. contributed to the slowing in the third quarter of the Manhattan real estate market, which experienced huge growth throughout 2021.
Comments / 0