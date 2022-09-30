ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renovated Victorian Residence in London Lists for Nearly £8 Million

A refurbished Victorian home in London has hit the market for £7.895 million (US$8.93 million). The more than 8,400-square-foot residence is located on the northside of Clapham Common, a triangular-shaped park in South London’s Clapham district. It features a number of period details, including fresco ceilings, plus far-reaching views of the city, according to Savills, which listed the property late last month.
‘Lackluster’ Week for Manhattan’s Luxury Real Estate as Stocks Fall and Interest Rates Rise

Falling stocks and rising interest rates stymied the Manhattan luxury real estate market last week, according to Monday’s report from Olshan Realty. There were 14 contracts signed for homes priced at $4 million or more in the week ending Sunday, the data showed. That’s two fewer than the previous week. Deals were made on eight co-ops and six condos, with no townhouses or condops in the mix.
In a Sea Of Branded Residences, Buyers Are Choosing Flexibility

A novel real estate opportunity is emerging in the branded-residence realm to fit buyers’ increasingly nomadic lifestyles, according to Erin Boisson Aries. She heads her eponymous team of luxury real estate agents at Douglas Elliman in New York. Finding herself at the intersection of hotels, condos and rentals, Ms....
