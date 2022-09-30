Read full article on original website
Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia
Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.
5 Spooky Places in Virginia That Are Considered Haunted and Where To Find Them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Virginia.
majorleaguefishing.com
Virginia’s Greenberg Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on the Potomac River
MARBURY, Md. – Boater Joshua Greenberg of Montpelier, Virginia, caught 10 bass weighing 29 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Potomac River in Marbury, Maryland. The tournament, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Shenandoah Division. Greenberg earned $5,137 for his victory.
Go fish! Virginia trout stocking program resumes
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has resumed its fall to spring trout stocking program. The DWR will stock select streams, lakes, and ponds around the commonwealth with rainbow, brown, brook, and tiger trout, depending on the body of water between October and June. A daily stocking schedule can be […]
wvtf.org
New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol
A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
northernvirginiamag.com
Enter Northern Virginia Magazine’s 2022 Makeover Giveaway
Has it been way too long since you’ve changed up your look? Wish an expert could help you revamp your hair and makeup? Tell us about it!. As part of Northern Virginia Magazine’s annual Best Salons feature, we’re looking for a few lucky men and women to pamper.
cbs19news
Virginia escapes national gas price increase
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The national gas price average is on the rise, but Virginia might be in the clear. Experts say states on the West Coast are seeing rises pushing them over $6 dollars a gallon, but Virginia will not see these effects. In fact, Virginia and Charlottesville are down four cents within the past week.
Kristen's surprise brings smiles to families at the State Fair of Virginia
The State Fair of Virginia wrapped up its run at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Sunday, October 2.
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
Virginia schools closed, cities preparing for tidal flooding Monday
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
Augusta Free Press
Expert: Brace yourself for Virginia’s sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade
Virginia’s largest trade association has released its “2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast” predicting what is ahead for the Commonwealth. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” says Virginia REALTORS® chief economist Ryan Price.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian destruction in Virginia
Though the storm had weakened significantly by the time it reached Virginia, it was still strong enough to bring flooding and winds strong enough to knock down trees to the Norfolk area.
pcpatriot.com
Southern installed as new President of Virginia Dental Association
RICHMOND – The Virginia Dental Association has elected and installed its new Board of Directors leadership for 2022- 2023. Dr. Cynthia Southern of Pulaski is President of the association, which represents 4,000 member dentists across the Commonwealth, and Dr. Dustin Reynolds of Lynchburg is President-Elect. Dr. Zaneta Hamlin of Virginia Beach has been elected to serve a second term as Secretary-Treasurer.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
Augusta Free Press
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party to light up Charlottesville for three shows
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville for three shows on March 25-26. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark. Shows will be offered on Saturday, March 25 at...
Possible flooding, high winds in Virginia forces National Guard to mobilize
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia National Guard (VNG) members are preparing for possible severe weather operations across the Commonwealth. Eight soldiers and four tactical trucks, capable of plowing through high water to rescue people, were staged on the Eastern Shore area of Virginia on Monday. The soldiers are in contact...
TODAY.com
Lizzo asked to perform at James Madison’s historic Virginia home
After Lizzo was invited by the Library of Congress to play President James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute, his estate has asked her to perform at his home-turned-museum in Virginia.Oct. 4, 2022.
WSET
Here's why fewer people may be buying homes next year in Virginia
(WSET) — The housing market in Virginia went through a cool year in 2022, but the Virginia REALTORS say the prospects for next year look even worse. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” said Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price. “We expect the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.”
Zacks.com
GrowGeneration (GRWG) Opens 1st Hydroponic Store in Virginia
GRWG - Free Report) has opened a 9,000-square-foot store in Richmond, its first hydroponic store in Virginia. GRWG has plans to expand its store presence in the state to capitalize on the emerging hydroponic market. It also signed two new leases for stores launches in Mount Holly, NJ, and Hazelwood, MO, which are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. With these, GRWG expanded its reach to 17 states.
Southwest Virginia leaders ecstatic over potential nuclear reactor
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia business and political leaders expressed excitement over the possibility of a nuclear reactor coming to the region. The nuclear push was announced Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the unveiling of his statewide energy plan. Youngkin wants a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) built in Southwest Virginia, calling it […]
