Nelson County, VA

Virginia’s Greenberg Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on the Potomac River

MARBURY, Md. – Boater Joshua Greenberg of Montpelier, Virginia, caught 10 bass weighing 29 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Potomac River in Marbury, Maryland. The tournament, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Shenandoah Division. Greenberg earned $5,137 for his victory.
Go fish! Virginia trout stocking program resumes

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has resumed its fall to spring trout stocking program. The DWR will stock select streams, lakes, and ponds around the commonwealth with rainbow, brown, brook, and tiger trout, depending on the body of water between October and June. A daily stocking schedule can be […]
New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol

A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
Enter Northern Virginia Magazine’s 2022 Makeover Giveaway

Has it been way too long since you’ve changed up your look? Wish an expert could help you revamp your hair and makeup? Tell us about it!. As part of Northern Virginia Magazine’s annual Best Salons feature, we’re looking for a few lucky men and women to pamper.
Virginia escapes national gas price increase

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The national gas price average is on the rise, but Virginia might be in the clear. Experts say states on the West Coast are seeing rises pushing them over $6 dollars a gallon, but Virginia will not see these effects. In fact, Virginia and Charlottesville are down four cents within the past week.
Expert: Brace yourself for Virginia’s sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade

Virginia’s largest trade association has released its “2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast” predicting what is ahead for the Commonwealth. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” says Virginia REALTORS® chief economist Ryan Price.
Southern installed as new President of Virginia Dental Association

RICHMOND – The Virginia Dental Association has elected and installed its new Board of Directors leadership for 2022- 2023. Dr. Cynthia Southern of Pulaski is President of the association, which represents 4,000 member dentists across the Commonwealth, and Dr. Dustin Reynolds of Lynchburg is President-Elect. Dr. Zaneta Hamlin of Virginia Beach has been elected to serve a second term as Secretary-Treasurer.
Here's why fewer people may be buying homes next year in Virginia

(WSET) — The housing market in Virginia went through a cool year in 2022, but the Virginia REALTORS say the prospects for next year look even worse. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” said Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price. “We expect the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.”
GrowGeneration (GRWG) Opens 1st Hydroponic Store in Virginia

GRWG - Free Report) has opened a 9,000-square-foot store in Richmond, its first hydroponic store in Virginia. GRWG has plans to expand its store presence in the state to capitalize on the emerging hydroponic market. It also signed two new leases for stores launches in Mount Holly, NJ, and Hazelwood, MO, which are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. With these, GRWG expanded its reach to 17 states.
Southwest Virginia leaders ecstatic over potential nuclear reactor

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia business and political leaders expressed excitement over the possibility of a nuclear reactor coming to the region. The nuclear push was announced Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the unveiling of his statewide energy plan. Youngkin wants a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) built in Southwest Virginia, calling it […]
