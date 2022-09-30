ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Tucker Topics: DaJuan Wagner’s mysterious recruitment, Caleb Holt’s latest accolade + an intriguing pledge for New Orleans

By Garrett Tucker
hoopseen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Third-stringer Horton leads Tulane past Houston 27-24 in OT

HOUSTON (AP) — Third-string quarterback Kai Horton tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyjae Spears in overtime to give Tulane a 27-24 victory over Houston on Friday night in an American Athletic Conference opener. Bubba Baxa kicked a 36-yard field goal for Houston (2-3, 0-1) in the opening possession of overtime. Horton forced overtime after leading a 75-yard, 11-play drive capped by his 3-yard touchdown shuffle pass to Tyrick James that tied the game 21-21 with 39 seconds remaining. Horton, who entered having thrown just one pass this season, took over for Justin Ibieta after Tulane’s first series of offense. Horton completed 11 of 21 passes for 132 yards that included a 13-yard TD pass to Duece Watts early in the second quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting. Louisiana – On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, Louisiana, and Jamyren Richard, 23, of Raceland, Louisiana were arrested on Thursday for attempted murder for an alleged shooting that occurred earlier this month.
RACELAND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
State
Florida State
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Georgia State
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
WAFB

Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
uptownmessenger.com

73-year-old driver shot to death on Pontchartrain Expressway

A 73-year-old man was killed Friday evening (Sept. 30) in a drive-by shooting on the Pontchartrain Expressway, the New Orleans Police Department reported. In response to reports of gunfire, NOPD Sixth District officers arrived at about 8 p.m. to Interstate 10 East near the Norman C. Francis Parkway overpass. They found a vehicle on the shoulder with visible bullet damage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Dajuan Wagner
L'Observateur

Additional Defendant Pleads Guilty in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that LARRY PICOU (“PICOU”), age 56, of Gibson, La.; has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022 to count one (1) in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five (5) years’ imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three (3) years; and a fine up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.
GIBSON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy