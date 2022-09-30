ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Witherspoon out for Jets game, Sutton appears on injury list

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Itq1G_0iH8TLeb00

As expected, Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon with a hamstring injury is out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at home.

93.7 The Fan's Sports Director Jeff Hathhorn believes the injury could take Witherspoon out for a couple more weeks.

There was also a new name on Friday’s injury report from the team.

Cornerback Cameron Sutton appeared on the list for the first time this week with a groin injury. He was limited in practice with a groin injury, but not ruled out.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, offensive lineman Kevin Dotson and kicker Presley Harvin III were all a full go.

With Witherspoon out, it will be up to Levin Wallace and James Pierre to help in the backfield.

If Sutton can’t go for some reason, the Steelers will really need those two to step up.

Witherspoon was traded to the Steelers from the Seattle Seahawks at the beginning of last season for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

This season, Witherspoon has 15 total tackles with one interception and one pass defended.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Vikings Player Hospitalized After Gruesome Injury

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffered a potentially serious leg injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. The first-round pick got carted off the field after the medical staff placed an air cast on his leg. Jamie Erdahl reported on the NFL Network broadcast that Cine was sent to a local hospital following the scary injury.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To New Gisele Bundchen Photo

Fair or unfair, the NFL world continues to obsess over the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen relationship news. Over the past several weeks, reports have surfaced, suggesting things aren't all well for Brady and Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly been going through some marital problems.
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Benched On Sunday

After a rough first half, one NFL team decided that it was out with the old and in with the new. The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to start the second half after a lackluster performance against the New York Jets today. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett has come in - ahead of head coach Mike Tomlin's anticipated timeline.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#American Football#The New York Jets#The Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well

In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Jets Following Week 4 Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 on the season with their Sunday loss to the New York Jets. Despite that fact, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes his team is better. Fitzpatrick was his usual game-wrecking self against the Jets, finishing with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
numberfire.com

Jamison Crowder (ankle) doubtful to return for Bills in Week 4

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is conisdered doubtful to return Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Crowder is dealing with an ankle injury, and as a result, the team has ruled him doubtful for the rest of the afternoon. Isaiah McKenzie's role will be even larger now without any competition in the slot.
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Bills WR injuries: Jamison Crowder to IR with broken ankle, Isaiah McKenzie in concussion protocol

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is likely to be placed on injured reserve with a broken ankle, coach Sean McDermott said Monday. Further hampering the Bills at the slot receiver position, Isaiah McKenzie has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, McDermott said. McKenzie’s status is uncertain for this Sunday’s home game against […]
BUFFALO, NY
numberfire.com

Bills' Dawson Knox (foot) active for Week 4

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (foot) is available for Week 4's game against the Baltimore Ravens. As expected, Knox has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Ravens on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 4.3 targets against Baltimore. Knox's Week 4 projection includes...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lions Sign TE Shane Zylstra To Practice Squad

Zylstra, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Lions’ practice squad, however. Zylstra bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad throughout the season before signing...
DETROIT, MI
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy