Witherspoon out for Jets game, Sutton appears on injury list

As expected, Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon with a hamstring injury is out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at home.

93.7 The Fan's Sports Director Jeff Hathhorn believes the injury could take Witherspoon out for a couple more weeks.

There was also a new name on Friday’s injury report from the team.

Cornerback Cameron Sutton appeared on the list for the first time this week with a groin injury. He was limited in practice with a groin injury, but not ruled out.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, offensive lineman Kevin Dotson and kicker Presley Harvin III were all a full go.

With Witherspoon out, it will be up to Levin Wallace and James Pierre to help in the backfield.

If Sutton can’t go for some reason, the Steelers will really need those two to step up.

Witherspoon was traded to the Steelers from the Seattle Seahawks at the beginning of last season for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

This season, Witherspoon has 15 total tackles with one interception and one pass defended.