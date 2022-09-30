ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realcrozetva.com

2022 Fall Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival

The twice-a-year “one of the great things about Crozet” is this weekend. CROZET, VA Over 120 Artists and Exhibitors are coming back to Crozet Park for the 42nd Annual Crozet Fall Arts and Crafts Festival! Recognized as one of the region’s leading fine arts and craft shows, the Crozet Arts & Craft Festival will be held rain or shine Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th from 10 am to 5:30 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday. The event is family and pet-friendly.
CROZET, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville seeking tree donation for Grand Illumination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is reaching out to the community, seeking a tree donation for the city’s annual Grand Illumination. The city is looking for a conifer (white pine, spruce, or fir), 15-20 feet tall, and 10-12 feet in diameter. Interested landowners can contact the Charlottesville Parks and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

PACEM preparing shelters for winter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The colder months can be deadly for those living on the streets. PACEM says it is doing what it can to make sure its network of shelters are ready for those in need as winter approaches. “Our congregate shelters season opens next month, so we are...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Local
Virginia Government
Orange, VA
Government
NBC 29 News

Fulks Run Elementary School students spearhead trail project

FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - Some third-graders at Fulks Run Elementary School are working to make a difference in their school and community. Building a walking and biking trail at the school started as just an idea from one student, but quickly turned into a class-wide initiative to make that idea become reality.
FULKS RUN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Volunteers#The Arts Center#The Atlantic Union Bank
Henrico Citizen

Whites celebrate their 50th anniversary

Dr. Evans C. White and Mrs. Rose B. White of Mechanicsville celebrated 50 years of marriage Sept. 30. Their journey has included 40 years of ministry and the pastorate. They have two children, Katrina (LaMar) and Evans, III (La’Tonia), and four grandchildren, Marcus, La’Nia, Love and Evans, IV.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
NBC 29 News

UVA professor wins Moore Inventor Fellowship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia associate professor Rebecca Pompano is being awarded for her work to better understand the immune system. This is the first time someone at UVA will receive the Moore Inventor Fellowship. Initially having been trained as a chemist, Rebecca Pompano is now an expert...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Plenty of clouds and breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure(remnants of Ian) will keep mostly cloudy conditions in place for the rest of the afternoon. There is a chance for a stray shower, especially east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. As the low slowly pulls away, sky conditions will begin to improve Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s the next couple of days. A dry cold front will advance across the region later Friday. Temperatures will cool in the 60s this weekend. We could even see some frost Saturday night. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

A sad tragedy

October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Police ask for help to find runaway from Crozet area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for assistance regarding the whereabouts of a young woman. According to police, 15-year-old Abigail Garfield of Crozet may be with her boyfriend, another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. She is a white girl...
CROZET, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy