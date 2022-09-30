Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Virginia Undergraduate Students To Get Up To $690 RebateCadrene HeslopVirginia State
Civil War graffiti saying "Yanks caught hell" is the oldest graffiti found in this rare 1850s houseAnita DurairajBrandy Station, VA
Try Cider Sangria From this Charming Virginia CideryTravel MavenAlbemarle County, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
NBC 29 News
Nine trees expected to be removed from Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This is the last autumn for nine ailing trees along Charlottesville’s downtown mall. The Charlottesville Tree Commission has decided it is too dangerous to leave certain trees standing. “We are not removing the trees because we want to. These are a safety hazard,” Riaan Anthony,...
realcrozetva.com
2022 Fall Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival
The twice-a-year “one of the great things about Crozet” is this weekend. CROZET, VA Over 120 Artists and Exhibitors are coming back to Crozet Park for the 42nd Annual Crozet Fall Arts and Crafts Festival! Recognized as one of the region’s leading fine arts and craft shows, the Crozet Arts & Craft Festival will be held rain or shine Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th from 10 am to 5:30 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday. The event is family and pet-friendly.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville seeking tree donation for Grand Illumination
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is reaching out to the community, seeking a tree donation for the city’s annual Grand Illumination. The city is looking for a conifer (white pine, spruce, or fir), 15-20 feet tall, and 10-12 feet in diameter. Interested landowners can contact the Charlottesville Parks and...
NBC 29 News
PACEM preparing shelters for winter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The colder months can be deadly for those living on the streets. PACEM says it is doing what it can to make sure its network of shelters are ready for those in need as winter approaches. “Our congregate shelters season opens next month, so we are...
In less than a decade, more than 100 Black residents moved out of Starr Hill
Rebecca McGinness lived all of her 107 years in Charlottesville, first in the Fifeville neighborhood and then in Starr Hill. She had a keen eye to the changes that occurred throughout the city and in her neighborhood. When she sat down for an interview for the Oral History Project of...
NBC 29 News
Champion Brewery Co. offering tamales to help woman seeking refuge in U.S.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Champion Brewery Company is offering a menu item to help a woman seeking refuge in the U.S. Tamales made by Maria Chavalan Sut are now for sale every Tuesday at the brewery. Sut fled from her home country of Guatemala, and has been fighting...
NBC 29 News
Fulks Run Elementary School students spearhead trail project
FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - Some third-graders at Fulks Run Elementary School are working to make a difference in their school and community. Building a walking and biking trail at the school started as just an idea from one student, but quickly turned into a class-wide initiative to make that idea become reality.
NBC 29 News
Foxfield Races’ Fall Family Fun Day raises $50K for Habitat for Humanity
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An annual event is helping to support local businesses in and around Albemarle County. Foxfield hosted its 45th Fall Family Fun Day Sunday, October 2. It partnered with and donated to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville. The weather couldn’t keep people away. “Many...
Hanover County hosting electronics recycling event in Mechanicsville
Residents of Hanover County with old or broken electronics to dispose of will have the opportunity to do so safely and responsibly in November.
Augusta Free Press
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party to light up Charlottesville for three shows
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville for three shows on March 25-26. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark. Shows will be offered on Saturday, March 25 at...
Kristen's surprise brings smiles to families at the State Fair of Virginia
The State Fair of Virginia wrapped up its run at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Sunday, October 2.
Whites celebrate their 50th anniversary
Dr. Evans C. White and Mrs. Rose B. White of Mechanicsville celebrated 50 years of marriage Sept. 30. Their journey has included 40 years of ministry and the pastorate. They have two children, Katrina (LaMar) and Evans, III (La’Tonia), and four grandchildren, Marcus, La’Nia, Love and Evans, IV.
Group wanted for stealing electronics from Culpeper Verizon store
Police in Culpeper County are looking for a group of people caught on camera who stole numerous items from an electronics store.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Council approves Collective Bargaining Ordinance, announces CAT pay raises
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As part of an update to Charlottesville City Council, Interim Manager Michael Rogers made a big announcement that will affect all Charlottesville Area Transit workers. “We hope that this pay increase will continue to provide incentive and will draw back the people we need to assure...
NBC 29 News
UVA professor wins Moore Inventor Fellowship
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia associate professor Rebecca Pompano is being awarded for her work to better understand the immune system. This is the first time someone at UVA will receive the Moore Inventor Fellowship. Initially having been trained as a chemist, Rebecca Pompano is now an expert...
NBC 29 News
Plenty of clouds and breezy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure(remnants of Ian) will keep mostly cloudy conditions in place for the rest of the afternoon. There is a chance for a stray shower, especially east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. As the low slowly pulls away, sky conditions will begin to improve Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s the next couple of days. A dry cold front will advance across the region later Friday. Temperatures will cool in the 60s this weekend. We could even see some frost Saturday night. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A proposal in Augusta County calls for 109 acres in Greenville to be rezoned for a business deal, but everyone is not on board with it. The land is proposed to become a 1 million-square-foot distribution center, with smaller industrial-use buildings. Nancy Sorrells served eight...
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. middle school ESL teacher named 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year
SPOTSYLVANIA CO. (7News) — Fabiana Parker, an English as a second language teacher at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, was named the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Parker was selected last month as one of the Commonwealth’s eight regional teachers of the year....
pagevalleynews.com
A sad tragedy
October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find runaway from Crozet area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for assistance regarding the whereabouts of a young woman. According to police, 15-year-old Abigail Garfield of Crozet may be with her boyfriend, another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. She is a white girl...
