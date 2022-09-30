ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Friedman
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
The Motley Fool

Expect a 'Long and Ugly" Recession, Says Expert Who Predicted 2008 Financial Crisis

Talk about a dire warning. Many financial experts have been warning of an upcoming economic downturn. One expert insists we could be in for a really rough road ahead. The tricky thing about economic downturns is that they can sometimes be difficult to predict. But the last major financial crisis to hit the U.S. (outside of the events of 2020, which were clearly pandemic-driven) was something one expert did predict.
dailyhodl.com

DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain

The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web 3.0. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next two quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Takeaways. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s messages...
Markets Insider

A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says

The Federal Reserve will likely follow in the Bank of England's footsteps and pivot, according to Morgan Stanley. The bank said global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens." But stock investors shouldn't be too excited by any Fed pivot because an earnings recession...
Fortune

Bank of America breaks down the brutal reality of the European energy crisis and warns against a ‘false sense of security’

Seven months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, an energy crisis continues to roil Europe. Things might only get worse from here. In a global research note by Bank of America released Friday, analysts warned that higher storage levels of gas in Europe still might not be enough to hold the continent over in the cold months ahead.
Benzinga

A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
