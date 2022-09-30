Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war latest updates: ‘dozens’ of towns recaptured in east and south, says Zelenskiy
Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance in Kherson region and Donetsk; Energoatom may restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as...
Editorial: Why we need critical capabilities defense act
The credible threat of nuclear war has awakened Congress to bipartisan action on the need to protect U.S. critical capabilities. But incredibly the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has created a coalition to protect business power to transfer technology and manufacture critical goods in adversarial nations. Read more Blade Editorials The National Critical Capabilities Defense Act is a U.S. Senate Bill that requires review of foreign investment by U.S. companies and empowers the president to suspend or prohibit transactions that pose an unacceptable risk to national security.
UK price cap on household energy bills expected to cost £89bn
Exclusive: Liz Truss’s intervention to freeze domestic energy bills could cost between £72bn and £140bn, analysis finds
UK supermarkets accused of raising fuel margins despite petrol price drop
Cost of filling up car has fallen to below £90 but RAC says major retailers are taking extra 10p a litre in margins
