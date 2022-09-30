ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

DHEC hosting Health, Wellness, and Safety Fair Oct. 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be hosting its Health, Wellness, and Safety Fair Oct. 5 from 10 am to 2 pm. The event will be held at 2600 Bull Street and is free to the public and employees. Attendees will...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Mayor Rickenmann announces 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The mayor of Columbia announced details for his campaign against breast cancer with the 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and city leaders will be serving the community breakfast this Friday, October 12 at the Boyd Plaza from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 and Mayor Rickenmann is hoping to raise $50,000 to purchase a prone stereotactic unit for Prisma Health.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Washington Street Deck closed to the public this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Washington Street Deck located at 1100 Washington Street is undergoing repairs and will be closed to the public Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9. The City of Columbia says patrons will not be able to enter or exit the deck during this time. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health partners with S.C. colleges to combat nursing shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health will invest $5 million in a pilot nursing recruitment program in several S.C. colleges to combat the nursing shortage in the state. The program will provide up to 120 scholarships, mentorship opportunities and access to clinical experiences to students in their junior and senior years at several universities and colleges: Clemson University, UofSC, University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College and Midlands Technical College.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health expands with new facility in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health is now accepting appointments at its new Lexington facility. The 24,000 square-foot office building at 5336 Sunset Blvd will hold 36 exam rooms for internal medicine, cardiology and obstetrics/gynecology practices. Prisma Health Internal Medicine will open on Oct. 10. Physicians at this department will...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police to hold annual National Night Out today

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department is encouraging everyone to take part in their National Night Out tonight. Police are asking homeowners to turn on their porch lights at 7 pm in recognition of the annual event. National Night Out aims to help build better relationship between neighbors,...
SUMTER, SC
abcnews4.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Night out and Concerts at CLA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the Cayce Police Department is hosting a ‘Night Out against Crime event’. It will take place Tuesday, October 4 from 6p-8pm at the Police Department 2 Lavern Jumper Road in Cayce. The event will feature a car club,...
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Average gas price in Columbia rises to $3.21 per gallon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbia has risen 9.2 cents per gallon to $3.21. Prices at 350 stations in Columbia are 13.4 cents lower than a month ago and 40 cents per gallon higher than they were at this time last year.
COLUMBIA, SC
WMAZ

Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued

IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lancaster woman charged with 12 counts of tax fraud, says SC Department of Revenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Lancaster woman was arrested today by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after preparing tax returns with fraudulent information. Kenishi Lorraine Ingram of Lancaster was charged with 12 counts of making or assisting in the preparation of false South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns. She faces a maximum sentence of five years.
LANCASTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
COLUMBIA, SC

Community Policy