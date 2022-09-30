Personal recognizance bail (cashless bail) was brought into New Hampshire with the best of intentions. The concept was that we did not want to hold poor people in jail for low-level crimes just because they could not afford cash bail. Unfortunately, and not unexpectedly it has turned into a disaster for the State and Manchester has suffered the worst of it. What ended up happening is repeat and violent offenders are arrested and released back into the community before the police have even finished the booking paperwork.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 16 HOURS AGO