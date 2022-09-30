Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
2022 Halloween trick-or-treating dates, times in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Wondering when to take your child out trick-or-treating? Below is a working list of communities with set trick-or-treat times in New Hampshire. This list will be updated. This list will be updated as more towns notify us of their scheduled trick-or-treat times. If your town is...
WMUR.com
Merrimack couple completes journey to visit all 275 historical markers in New Hampshire
MERRIMACK, N.H. — After almost two years of traveling, one Merrimack couple has finished their journey around the state. Back in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Heather Davis MacNeil and her husband began a mission to find all 275 green historic marker signs in the state. This...
Margarita Flights Are a Thing at This Epping, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Beer flights? They are quite common! Bloody Mary flights? It's like seeing a shooting star. They are rare, but they do exist. Now, MARGARITA FLIGHTS... that is something I have never seen before, until now! To say I am intrigued is an understatement. I am a proud member of the...
NHPR
Give Back NH: The Friendly Kitchen
Give Back New Hampshire is a bi-weekly segment that spotlights New Hampshire nonprofit organizations. It airs every other Monday during Morning Edition. You can nominate a local nonprofit for Give Back NH by emailing us at giveback@nhpr.org. For this week's Give Back New Hampshire segment, NHPR's Emily Quirk took a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure
New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
manchesterinklink.com
The Soapbox: New Hampshire’s broken bail system
Personal recognizance bail (cashless bail) was brought into New Hampshire with the best of intentions. The concept was that we did not want to hold poor people in jail for low-level crimes just because they could not afford cash bail. Unfortunately, and not unexpectedly it has turned into a disaster for the State and Manchester has suffered the worst of it. What ended up happening is repeat and violent offenders are arrested and released back into the community before the police have even finished the booking paperwork.
RELATED PEOPLE
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
WMUR.com
Hundreds of runners take part in 16th Annual Footrace for the Fallen in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More than 400 runners laced up their shoes for the 16th Annual Footrace for the Fallen Road Race Sunday morning. The race honors the memory and sacrifice of fallen police officers. It kicked off at the Manchester Police Department on Valley Street and was followed by...
WMUR.com
Donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian pour in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a fundraising drive to help the victims of Hurricane Ian. Tens of thousands of dollars had been donated by Tuesday afternoon. Anyone who wants to help can make a donation at this link. >> How to...
Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29
The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
hot969boston.com
U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!
The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
WMUR.com
Sysco truck drivers in New England go on strike
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More than 300 Sysco truck drivers in the Boston area are on strike after their union contract expired last week. The strike includes about 30 drivers from Manchester, Bow and Epping. Sysco is a giant in food product distribution, supplying schools, restaurants, hospitals and more. Striking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
WMUR.com
Video: Cool and breezy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Cool and a bit breezy on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Both Monday and Tuesday mornings will feature areas of frost. Temperatures should start to warm up a bit by midweek with mainly dry weather continuing. Sun will share the sky with some...
WMUR.com
Rock band Greta Van Fleet tour continues with Manchester concert Tuesday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A popular rock band is taking its tour to Manchester with a concert set for Tuesday night. Greta Van Fleet will perform Tuesday at the SNHU Arena in Manchester. The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets appear to still be available through Ticketmaster,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly rise
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported a slight rise in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated for the virus on Tuesday. There are 107 people in hospitals who have a confirmed positive case, up from 93 on Monday, officials reported. Of...
Comments / 0