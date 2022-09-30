Read full article on original website
wyo4news.com
Wandering Amylessly: Venturing into the BYU “Cougar Den”
As a third-generation graduate from the University of Wyoming, I have known no other college athletic program outside of the Wyoming Cowboys. I mean, let’s be honest, there really isn’t any reason to invest in anything else. I am a Wyoming Cowboy through and through, brown and gold all the way.
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Cowboys to hold practice in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team calls Laramie home, but on Saturday, Oct. 8, they will be in Cheyenne for an open practice. The practice will begin at noon in Storey Gymnasium, located at 2810 House Ave. At the event — which is free and open to...
Branding Iron Online
A Sissy in Wyoming teaches a powerful lesson
On Friday, Sept. 30, the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center put on a one-night production of A Sissy in Wyoming, a play about the life of Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, a crossdresser who stood up for his right to dress how he wanted to. The play is written...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: There Is A Lot To Like About Wyoming Roads – But A Few Things Could Be Improved
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There is not a lonelier highway in America than some of those isolated stretches of pavement that crisscross the Cowboy State. Especially when bad weather occurs. Last week, we were almost stopped by low visibility on Highway 287 between Jeffrey City...
oilcity.news
Study exploring new southern Wyoming–northern Colorado public transit options as region grows
CASPER, Wyo. — A new study involving multiple transportation agencies is looking into the possibility of creating a new public transit connection between the Cheyenne, Wyoming, area and the north Front Range in Colorado. “As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the...
Wyoming Toughens Shoplifting Laws, Meanwhile California Shoplifters Run Wild
Google “Shoplifting in San Francisco” and select videos. you will find more than 100,000 hits. It's not always gangs of people. In many cases, it's a single thief loading up on what they want or need and just walking out. In one video you'll see a thief ride...
Lusk Herald
Public Notice No. 5837
Public notice is hereby given that the following listed water users have completed the requirements of appropriation and beneficial use of ground water for the following wells as approved by the State Engineer. Pursuant to Wyoming Statutes §§ 41-4-511 and 41-4-513, the following proofs of appropriation will be held open for public inspection from October 17 through October 21, 2022, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., at the following location(s): Board of Control, 2100 West 5th Street, Sheridan, Wyoming; and State Engineer’s Office, Herschler Building 2W, 122 West 25th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Any person claiming a water right interest in the same sources of supply to which the below-advertised proofs refer may inform the Water Division Superintendent of his/her desire to contest the rights of the person or persons seeking adjudication. The statement of contest shall be presented within fifteen days after the closing of the public inspection and shall state with reasonable certainty the grounds of the contest. The statement must be verified by the sworn affidavit of the contestant, his/her agent or attorney. If no contest is initiated as allowed by Wyoming Statute § 41-4-312, the advertised proofs will be submitted to the State Board of Control for consideration during its meeting beginning on November 14, 2022, with the Division Superintendent’s recommendation that certificates of appropriation or construction be issued.
NWS Cheyenne: Near Freezing Temps Expected Later This Week
Some areas west of the Laramie Range could see freezing temperatures later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Overnight lows will begin to drop into the mid to lower 30s later this week," the NWS said. Wednesday's forecast calls for overnight lows of 31 degrees in...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Disability Symposium starts Oct. 5th-vosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Wyoming Trigger Bill Update= SotVoSot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. A new party is throwing its hat into the Wyoming Trigger Bill ring. A motion was recently put forth for review by the Alliance for Defending Freedom to add themselves to the defense of the Trigger Bill.
capcity.news
Capitol Avenue Bronze Project to celebrate first anniversary with new statues for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project will be celebrating its first anniversary by installing three new statues in the city. A year ago, Mayor Patrick Collins appointed the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission, giving it the task of securing enough donors for 20 statues to be placed on Capitol Avenue.
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Freeze?
It's been a warm month in Cheyenne but it won't be long before the first freeze of the season arrives. According to 1991-2021 statistics from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the average date of the first freeze in the capital city is Sept. 29. The earliest first freeze over...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Damian Romero, 29 – Strangulation...
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)
Cheyenne's Dutch Bros isn't coming to the former Fernando's on Dell Range -Optopolis. Back in October 2021, there were site plans in the city planning website for a new Dutch Bros Coffee. Now, it appears the project may be no more, seeing a new submission within one of the project items from April 2022 in addition to some other rather unexpected details.
Woman Using Cheyenne Crosswalk Hit By Pickup
Cheyenne Police say a woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after being hit by a man driving a pickup around noon on Tuesday. The incident happened on Dell Range near the intersection with Frontier Mall Drive. According to a CPD news release, the pickup, a Ford F250, was traveling south on Frontier Mall Drive and had stopped for a red light at Dell Range.
shortgo.co
$27 Million Apartment Project Approved
Summit Capital Management LLC (SCM) via SCM RE Fund I LP, completed bank financing on a new 104-unit Class A, upscale, market rate, multi-family, garden-style apartment complex in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood of Cheyenne, Wyoming. The $27 million project will help solve the ever-increasing demand for housing in the City of Cheyenne and the surrounding area. Mayor Patrick Collins praised the project stating, “Every day I’m reminded how great this city is by the people who work here and the companies that invest in our community. It has been my hope to find a solution to our housing shortage and Summit Capital Management has answered our prayers.”
oilcity.news
Laramie police seek stolen Dodge Dart
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie Police Department announced Monday afternoon that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. The pictured vehicle, a black 2015 Dodge Dart with yellow accents, was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. Oct. 2 and 8:40 a.m. Oct. 3. “If you...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help in Theft Case
The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the pictured male subject. He is suspected of stealing welding equipment and trailers from several local businesses. The total value of property stolen exceeds $20,000. The suspect vehicles appear to be a white Ford F150 with false Colorado plates and a gold...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/14/22–9/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Fort Collins drug investigation nabs suspects, bond set for 1 at $1 million
The Northern Colorado Drug Task force confirmed two were arrested in the late summer for related charges related to distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveaways
A popular grocery store chain in Wyoming will be hosting its grand re-opening event this week to celebrate the opening of its newly renovated store. There will be discounts, giveaways, and other prizes for customers. Read on to learn more.
