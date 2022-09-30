ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Osbourne opens up about gestational diabetes amid third semester of pregnancy

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7RyI_0iH8NjrJ00

Kelly Osbourne is giving a health update during her pregnancy. The TV personality opened up about her gestational diabetes, revealing to People magazine that she was initially concerned about weight gain, fatigue and ankle swelling.

Gestational diabetes usually appears during the middle of the pregnancy and it impacts how cells use sugar and it can develop into high blood sugar, ultimately affecting the baby’s health.

The 37-year-old celebrity, who is in her third semester of pregnancy, said she noticed something was wrong and consulted with her doctors.

“This whole pregnancy, I’ve had no cravings except for sugar, which is something I’ve never had before,” she explained. “The No. 1 thing for me that I realized was taking me down was sugary drinks, and it was juice. Because even though I was drinking fresh pressed juice, it still had a lot more sugar than I needed.”

Kelly also said she “wasn’t eating right,” and she first thought “it was something that I had done,” adding that she “got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong.”

Now Kelly has been consuming less sugar and has slowly changed her eating habits, while her body adapts to a new diet. “As soon as I cut the sugar out, I had a bit of a headache for a while. I’m not going to lie. It’s a bit of a shock to your system.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With BF Sid Wilson

It’s a…boy! Kelly Osbourne, 37, revealed that she’s expecting a son to Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 3, over four months after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The mom-to-be revealed that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is so excited that he’s finally getting his first grandson, since Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Accusations That She’s Exploiting Her Pregnancy Loss and Abortion Story: “I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst”

After sharing her abortion story late last week, Chrissy Teigen is fending off social media users who have criticized and attacked her decision to publicly clarify her pregnancy loss wasn’t a miscarriage as she had previously described it. While speaking Thursday at the social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, Teigen opened up about how her pregnancy loss in the fall of 2020 wasn’t a miscarriage as she had treated it. Instead, it would be defined as an abortion. More from The Hollywood ReporterChrissy Teigen Reveals She Had an Abortion to "Save My Life for a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrissy Teigen Admits Her 2020 Miscarriage Was An Abortion

There once was a time when Chrissy Teigen would share many of her personal experiences with her millions of social media followers. But the former model took a break from sharing too many details about her personal life after being "cancelled" over allegations of cyberbullying. Fast forward one-year later and Teigen is back to being open and vulnerable with her loyal fans.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Osbourne
Upworthy

Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother

Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Gestational Diabetes#Sugar
toofab.com

Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Suggested Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU

"It was really f---ed up." Meghan Trainor is opening up about how she was treated by nurses during her son's birth. In a recent interview with Romper, the singer -- who shares 16-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara -- shared that she and Riley faced some challenges after his birth, noting that her son had to be admitted into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as he was having issues with waking up to feed.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Post Malone Opens Up About His 4-Month-Old Daughter and the Hardest Part About Fatherhood

Post Malone is loving fatherhood! In a new interview with GQ, the 28-year-old rapper gushes about his 4-month-old daughter. “It is great,” the “Circles” rapper said when asked how he is enjoying his latest role. “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cohaitungchi.com

4 Signs You Might Get Stretch Marks During Pregnancy

Of all the things you're looking forward to on the road to motherhood, we're pretty sure stretch marks don't make the list. But the honest truth is, you'll probably get them. Research shows nine out of 10 women develop stretch marks during pregnancy—usually in the sixth or seventh month, says Debra Jaliman, M.D., a dermatologist in New York City. If you can say “yes” to one of these contributing factors, it's safe to assume you'll likely be fighting this skin battle. The, ahem, silver lining? You're definitely not alone!
WOMEN'S HEALTH
care.com

12 resources for supporting Latinx parents in pregnancy, birth and the postpartum

The Latinx community faces a growing number of concerns when it comes to pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum — concerns which can complicate an otherwise joyful time for any pregnant Latina or postpartum parent. Some of these issues may be ingrained in culture, or related to socioeconomics, while others may stem from generations of systemic racism.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Floor8

Kardashian-Jenner sisters show concern for Khloé Kardashian's weight loss

Khloé Kardashian's sisters have expressed some concern over her recent weight loss. During the Sept. 29 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shared with Khloe that their sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner had made comments about the Good American mogul's slim frame, especially after the stressful events of 's paternity suit.
WEIGHT LOSS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy