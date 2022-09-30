Read full article on original website
Hochul: New York state government to expand language access
New York is launching an Office of Language Access in an effort to codify a law meant to expand accessibility for non-English or limited English proficiency speakers, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The language access office willl help state agencies and offices in the executive branch provide directions for services...
Analysis: Are New York voters in a better mood?
New Yorkers may be grumbling a little bit less than they did a few weeks ago following a summer of falling gas prices. And, if that trend continues, it could be good news for Gov. Kathy Hochul as she seeks a full term. Last week's Siena College poll found a...
New York lawmaker wants aid for health care centers offering crisis services
Health care providers offering crisis stabilization services would receive increased aid and funding under a measure proposed by state Sen. Peter Harckham as New York seeks to reduce the effects of addiction and substance abuse disorder. Harckham's bill is meant to put disorder services providers on par with the crisis...
Gov. Hochul opens new computer chip manufacturing plant in Syracuse
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Syracuse with Sen. Chuck Schumer Tuesday to announce a new $100 billion deal to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant. A bill that was passed in the final days of the legislative session earlier this year helped pave the way for the new facility, which will bring an estimated 50,000 jobs to upstate New York.
Proposal would waive fees for commercial drivers licenses in New York
Fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license in New York can mean a $200 or more hit to the wallet. Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara proposed Tuesday a plan that would waive all Department of Motor Vehicle fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license until the end of 2024. The...
