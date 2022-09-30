Read full article on original website
Roger Maris Jr. on Aaron Judge's 62nd HR: 'We can now celebrate a new clean home run king!'
It was a historic moment for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Leading off for the Yankees against the Texas Rangers, Judge took a hanging slider that clocked in at 88 miles per hour and cranked it into the left field bleachers. As the ball landed 391 feet away into the hands of an extremely lucky fan (who is already getting offers of $2 million for the baseball), Judge accomplished American League history.
Did Braves, fans troll Mets and Edwin Diaz while finishing sweep?
The Atlanta Braves may or may not have intentionally added insult to divisional injury in the closing minutes of their pivotal home sweep over the rival New York Mets that essentially clinched the National League East. As Mark W. Sanchez noted for the New York Post, the Braves were leading...
5 managerial candidates to replace Tony La Russa as White Sox manager
White Sox manager Tony La Russa has announced his retirement due to health concerns. White Sox manager Tony La Russa’s illustrious hall of fame career is coming to an end after he announced his retirement on Monday afternoon. After 2900 wins, 3 world series championships, and 6 Pennants, the 4-time manager of the year is stepping away from the game of baseball due to health issues. This comes as no surprise as La Russa struggled with his health throughout the year causing him to be away from the White Sox for periods of time.
The Yankees And Mets Both Set NYC History
The entire city of New York has had a reason to be excited this MLB season. After some big offseason moves, both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets looked like legitimate postseason contenders. Regardless of if you’re a Yankees fan or a Mets fan, it’s a fun...
Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'
The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”
Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
NBA・
The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings
The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket
Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
NFL・
Golden State Warriors Sign Former Rockets And Spurs Forward To Training Camp Deal
View the original article to see embedded media. In the midst of the preseason and training camp, the Golden State Warriors have made a slight roster change. On Monday, the team waived guard Mac McClung and while it is expected that they will be signing guard Ty Jerome, who was recently waived by the Houston Rockets, the Warriors are signing forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Watch: Cardinals take Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina out of game together
When the 2022 season ends for the St. Louis Cardinals, it will be the end of an era with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both hanging up their cleats and retiring. On Sunday, they played their final regular season home game at Busch Stadium and it was very fitting that Adam Wainwright, another core player in St. Louis for so many years, was on the mound.
Watch: Fan jumps barricade going for Aaron Judge's 62nd home run baseball
On Tuesday, Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season, surpassing Roger Maris for the AL record for home runs in a single season. Fans attended the game in hopes of witnessing the big moment, and some even had dreams of catching the actual home run ball in hopes of earning money off the piece of memorabilia.
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
The Philadelphia 76ers faced a familiar player on Monday night. As they made their preseason debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets, the Sixers got a first look at their former draft pick Ben Simmons with his new team. Although Simmons was traded to the Nets last...
Braves reflect on path to division title ahead of finale with Marlins
The Atlanta Braves, who clinched their fifth straight National League East title by winning the penultimate game of the season,
MLB・
Watch: Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hits AL record-breaking home run No. 62
He did it. Aaron Judge finally did it. A few nights ago, the New York Yankees slugger hit his 61st home run of the season, which tied him with former Yankee Roger Maris for the most home runs hit in a single season by a batter in the American League.
The sports world reacts to Aaron Judge's historic 62nd home run
Aaron Judge is the greatest home run hitter in American League history. The New York Yankees slugger finally did it. Judge led off for the Yankees against the Texas Rangers and took just three pitches to rocket himself above Roger Maris in the American League record books with home run No. 62.
Arraez giving Judge a chance in batting race by playing through pain
Atop the Minnesota Twins lineup Tuesday night is Luis Arraez, who missed three of the last four games due to a hamstring injury. With two games to go and the Twins out of playoff contention, Arraez could've rested his hammy and coasted to his first batting championship, but he's showing the world that he wants to earn it.
Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep
For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen reportedly hire divorce lawyers
A recent update on the alleged marital issues between Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen claimed that the two were "staying in separate homes" in Miami as they evacuated Tampa before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week. There's more news on the...
Justin Verlander, Astros flirt with no-hitter vs. Phillies
Justin Verlander cemented his status as the American League Cy Young Award favorite by twirling five no-hit innings in his final regular-season start to lead the Houston Astros to a 10-0 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Verlander, Hunter Brown and Hector Neris combined to no-hit the Phillies...
