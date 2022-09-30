Read full article on original website
WOWT
Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver has charges pending after allegedly running through a restaurant. The driver of a red pickup truck allegedly drove through a Papa Reno’s restaurant Saturday at a shopping plaza near 8th Avenue and Highway 34 in Plattsmouth. The business just opened earlier this week.
News Channel Nebraska
Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
News Channel Nebraska
Jeep Cherokee at large after overnight pursuit
PLATTSMOUTH - Officials are searching for a silver 2000s Jeep Cherokee that was involved in a pursuit early Monday morning that resulted in a deputy crashing a patrol car. A Cass County Sheriff's Office press release says a deputy attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of highways 34 and 63, but the vehicle sped away as the deputy approached. Deputies again attempted to stop the vehicle near 310th Street and Church Road.
News Channel Nebraska
Cornfield fire west of Highway 50
SYRACUSE – Firefighters responded Sunday to a cornfield fire west of highway 50 and 34. Avoca and Weeping Water firefighters responded with mutual aid from Murdock and Eagle, Syracuse and Nehawka.
WOWT
NDOT proposes R-CUT intersection on highway 34 near Murray Village
MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve driven on Highway 34 between Plattsmouth and Murray lately you’ve seen the construction. NDOT is widening six miles of road. They’re also proposing putting in a type of intersection just outside Murray that most Nebraskans probably aren’t familiar with. NDOT...
News Channel Nebraska
Combine Fire in Richardson County Friday
HUMBOLDT-Multiple fire departments respond to combine fire in Richardson County Friday afternoon. Humboldt Volunteer Fire Department released the following statement Friday regarding the fire:. "Combine fire west of Miles Ranch this afternoon. Back in service 3 pm. Helena nurse truck helped with 3000 gal water. Dawson fire helped extinguish burning...
News Channel Nebraska
Third search, third charges for Fritts
FALLS CITY – A new possession charge is filed against a Falls City man after a probation search of his residence. Court records say Tylor Fritts, 27, is charged with possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 16. He was earlier placed on two years probation for possession on Jan. 26....
kmaland.com
Shen schools prepare for 'the unthinkable'
(Shenandoah) -- From hurricanes in Florida, to earthquakes in California, to mass shooting incidents in Texas, disasters can strike anywhere. Not even Shenandoah is immune to "the unthinkable." That's why the Shenandoah School District joined local law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel staged a mock disaster drill Friday afternoon. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News students and staff at both the JK-8 Building and Shenandoah High School were evacuated in accordance with the district's emergency operations protocol, and walked to a rendezvous point at a remote location.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrests made in two drug enforcement cases
FALLS CITY – A Richardson County judge has sealed additional affidavits in drug enforcement cases. Court records say separate meth delivery charges are filed against Joshua Carpenter, 37, of Falls City and Sarah Gerber, 26. Both are also charged with possession of money during a drug crime and possession of methamphetamine.
