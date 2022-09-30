ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Man killed in shooting at apartment complex on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hallway after being shot at an apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the Irvington Arms Apartments in the 5300 block of East Washington Street, a few blocks west of North Ritter Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

East side barber shop gives back to community days after deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life of a man, injured two others, and left countless people to cope with the trauma of what happened. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at Champz Barber Shop Friday afternoon and when officers arrived, police said they located three victims in the area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian struck, killed on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the west side of Indianapolis on Tuesday. Police were called to the 8000 block of West Washington Street, near the Indianapolis International Airport and I-465, just before 12 p.m. IMPD said the pedestrian, who had not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

One dead after being hit by vehicle on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened right before noon in the 8000 block of West Washington Street. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. When...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Driver dies in overnight crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a single-car crash early Monday on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to investigate a vehicle fire in the 6200 block of Knyghton Road. That’s in the Devonshire neighborhood near Binford Boulevard and 62nd Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 injured during fire on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being injured during a house fire Monday morning on the city’s east side. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:20 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of North Whittier Place. The fire...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Child wounded in shooting at Anderson city park

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Anderson city park that injured a teenager early Monday evening. A police spokesperson said officers responding to multiple calls about the sound of gunfire at May Park, 743 West 10th Street, found a 13-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.
ANDERSON, IN
wrtv.com

13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
ANDERSON, IN
WIBC.com

Suspect Killed By Police In Hostage Situation On The West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was killed in a hostage situation Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. It was at a home along South Holt Road on the west side near the intersection of Holt, Washington Street, and Rockville Road. Police say they were called about what they are calling a domestic disturbance. When they arrived they learned that a woman was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, who had a gun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Indianapolis police shoot, kill man holding woman hostage

Indianapolis police officers fatally shot an armed man Sunday inside a home where he was holding a woman hostage, police said. After officers arrived at the home about 10 a.m. in response to a call about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon, they requested a SWAT team’s assistance, said Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 person killed in overnight crash south of Binford Blvd.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a car accident on the northeast side overnight Monday. According to an IMPD case report, officers responded to a single vehicle crash on Knyghton Road at around 2:20 a.m. Knyghton Road is near E. 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard. Firefighters were already...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

4 shot in under an hour in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured in two separate shootings that happened less than 10 minutes apart on Tuesday. And, less than an hour later, a fourth person who had been shot showed up at a northeast side hospital. The first happened just after 6 p.m. on the east...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Person killed in single-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 6200 block of Knyghton Road, a few blocks east of the intersection of East 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard, for a vehicle that had crashed into landscaping and caught fire.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Sources: Holt Road gunman feared returning to prison, taunted police to shoot him

INDIANAPOLIS — Thomas Talley had already spent enough time in prison to know he didn’t want to go back. “He told me that he was facing at least 40 years in jail and he wasn’t too happy about it,” said Michelle Boucher, a neighbor at the house where Talley was shot to death by IMPD SWAT team officers Sunday morning as investigators said he held his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD kills gunman, rescues hostage on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting took the life of a man armed with a gun, a knife and a machete inside a house on the city’s southwest side late Sunday morning, but saved the life of a woman held hostage. The address in the 500 block of S....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

