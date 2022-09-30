Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Shop Opens in IndianapolisVegOut MagazineCarmel, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
Related
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hallway after being shot at an apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the Irvington Arms Apartments in the 5300 block of East Washington Street, a few blocks west of North Ritter Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
cbs4indy.com
East side barber shop gives back to community days after deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life of a man, injured two others, and left countless people to cope with the trauma of what happened. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at Champz Barber Shop Friday afternoon and when officers arrived, police said they located three victims in the area.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the west side of Indianapolis on Tuesday. Police were called to the 8000 block of West Washington Street, near the Indianapolis International Airport and I-465, just before 12 p.m. IMPD said the pedestrian, who had not...
Juvenile in custody after man critically injured in shooting on North Olney Street
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a near east side shooting left one person badly injured Monday evening. An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2700 block of North Olney Street, which is near East 25th Street and North Sherman Drive. Officers found an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
One dead after being hit by vehicle on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened right before noon in the 8000 block of West Washington Street. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. When...
WISH-TV
Driver dies in overnight crash on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a single-car crash early Monday on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to investigate a vehicle fire in the 6200 block of Knyghton Road. That’s in the Devonshire neighborhood near Binford Boulevard and 62nd Street.
Fox 59
1 injured during fire on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being injured during a house fire Monday morning on the city’s east side. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:20 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of North Whittier Place. The fire...
Child wounded in shooting at Anderson city park
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Anderson city park that injured a teenager early Monday evening. A police spokesperson said officers responding to multiple calls about the sound of gunfire at May Park, 743 West 10th Street, found a 13-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrtv.com
13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital
ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
Welfare check leads to death investigation on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead on the city's near northeast side Monday morning. Police were conducting a welfare check near the intersection of Holloway and Langley avenues, near East 16th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, just before noon. Police arrived and found a man...
WIBC.com
Suspect Killed By Police In Hostage Situation On The West Side
INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was killed in a hostage situation Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. It was at a home along South Holt Road on the west side near the intersection of Holt, Washington Street, and Rockville Road. Police say they were called about what they are calling a domestic disturbance. When they arrived they learned that a woman was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, who had a gun.
Indianapolis police shoot, kill man holding woman hostage
Indianapolis police officers fatally shot an armed man Sunday inside a home where he was holding a woman hostage, police said. After officers arrived at the home about 10 a.m. in response to a call about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon, they requested a SWAT team’s assistance, said Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, 4 injured after 3-car crash over weekend on Indy's north side
A driver died and four other people were injured after a crash involving three cars late Saturday on the city's north side, police say.
Fox 59
1 person killed in overnight crash south of Binford Blvd.
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a car accident on the northeast side overnight Monday. According to an IMPD case report, officers responded to a single vehicle crash on Knyghton Road at around 2:20 a.m. Knyghton Road is near E. 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard. Firefighters were already...
4 shot in under an hour in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured in two separate shootings that happened less than 10 minutes apart on Tuesday. And, less than an hour later, a fourth person who had been shot showed up at a northeast side hospital. The first happened just after 6 p.m. on the east...
Person killed in single-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 6200 block of Knyghton Road, a few blocks east of the intersection of East 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard, for a vehicle that had crashed into landscaping and caught fire.
IMPD asks for assistance finding man missing since Saturday
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 24-year-old man last seen two days ago on the city's northwest side.
Driver dies in crash, car fire near 62nd and Binford on northeast side
A driver died early Monday on the city's northeast side after they crashed into a landscaping, causing their vehicle to catch fire, police say.
Fox 59
Sources: Holt Road gunman feared returning to prison, taunted police to shoot him
INDIANAPOLIS — Thomas Talley had already spent enough time in prison to know he didn’t want to go back. “He told me that he was facing at least 40 years in jail and he wasn’t too happy about it,” said Michelle Boucher, a neighbor at the house where Talley was shot to death by IMPD SWAT team officers Sunday morning as investigators said he held his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint.
Fox 59
IMPD kills gunman, rescues hostage on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting took the life of a man armed with a gun, a knife and a machete inside a house on the city’s southwest side late Sunday morning, but saved the life of a woman held hostage. The address in the 500 block of S....
Comments / 0