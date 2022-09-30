Photos of the Week: Sinkholes, Hurricane Ian and fall foliage

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said on Sunday that the recent prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuela puts Americans “in danger” worldwide. “Well, the two Venezuelans that were released are the nephews of [Venezuela President Nicolás] Maduro who happen to be convicted drug dealers,” Rubio told host Dana Bash during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “They were put in jail after being convicted after a fair trial in the United States. Evidence was produced and it was overwhelming.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO