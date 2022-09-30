ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos of the Week: Sinkholes, Hurricane Ian and fall foliage

By The Hill staff
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. runs against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan and safety Nasir Adderley, rear, during the second half of an NFL game in Inglewood, Calif., on Sept. 25. Associated Press/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Far-Right party Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni shows a placard reading in Italian “Thank you Italy” at her party’s electoral headquarters in Rome on Sept. 26. Italians voted in a national election that might yield the nation’s first government led by the far right since the end of World War II. Associated Press/Gregorio Borgia
President Biden poses for photos with a team jersey presented to him during a Sept. 26 ceremony welcoming the Atlanta Braves to the White House in Washington, D.C., to celebrate their 2021 World Series championship. Chris Kleponis/UPI Photo
Fallen electricity lines, metal and tree branches litter a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Río, Cuba, on Sept. 27. Ian made landfall Tuesday morning in Cuba, where officials set up shelters, evacuated people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. Associated Press/Ramon Espinosa
Honor guards salute a cinerary urn containing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ashes on the altar during his state funeral on Sept. 27 in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated in July. Franck Robichon/Pool photo via AP
President Biden greets Anjali Forber-Pratt and her service dog Kolton following an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to discuss health care costs and protecting Medicare and Social Security on Sept. 27. Greg Nash
A man brings his dogs for vaccination during a world rabies day campaign in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sept. 28. Associated Press/Achmad Ibrahim
Feminist groups, guarded by female police officers, march on “International Abortion Day” to demand legal, free and safe abortions in Mexico City, on Sept. 28. Associated Press/Marco Ugarte
A young man walks as another rides his bicycle toward the border crossing between Georgia and Russia at Verkhny Lars, as they leave Chmi, Russia, on Sept. 28. Long lines of vehicles have formed at the border crossing between Russia’s North Ossetia region and Georgia after Moscow announced a partial military mobilization. AP Photo
Vice President Harris looks through binoculars at a military observation post in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, on Sept. 29. Thomas Maresca/UPI Photo
A maple tree displays its autumn foliage on Sept. 29 in Bridgton, Maine. The cool temperatures and recent rainy weather have been responsible for the increasing color display of the state’s hardwood trees. Associated Press/Robert F. Bukaty
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Republicans arrive for a press event on Sept. 29 to discuss their “Commitment to America” plan. Greg Nash
Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29 in Fort Myers, Fla. Associated Press/Wilfredo Lee
Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), left, and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), center, laugh as Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) arrives for a press conference on Sept. 29 to discuss student debt cancellation. Peter Afriyie
A first responder with Orange County Fire Rescue makes her way through floodwaters looking for residents of a neighborhood needing help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29 in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), alongside Clifton Truman Daniel and the Missouri congressional delegation, unveil a Statue of former President Harry Truman in the Capitol Rotunda on Sept. 29. Peter Afriyie
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson kisses her husband, Patrick Jackson, during a photo-op outside the Supreme Court following her investiture ceremony on Sept. 30. Peter Afriyie

Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Peter Afriyie, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris

