Prince George's County, MD

Georgia man stabbed outside Bel Camp shopping center, Harford deputies say

BELCAMP, Md. (WBFF) — A Georgia man was stabbed Monday outside a shopping center in Belcamp, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Tommy Gene Boone, 62, told deputies he got into an argument with someone he knew while parked at the Riverside Shopping Center around 2 p.m. Monday. At some point, the suspect stabbed Boone in the chest. Deputies said the suspect fled the scene and Boone drove himself to Harford Memorial Hospital.
6 people hurt after crash involving several cars, school bus in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WBFF) — Six people were hurt after several cars, including a school bus, were involved in a crash Monday in Middle River, Baltimore County police said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Eastern Boulevard and Bengies Road. Police said six adults were taken to hospitals. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Police arrest man accused raping person in Aberdeen motel

ABERDEEN, Md. (WBFF) — The Aberdeen Police Department said it arrested a man they say raped a person last month. Investigators say they arrested and charged 42-year-old Earl Samuel Jones, III, of Whiteford, Maryland. He faces first and second degree rape charges, first and second degree assault charges, and other charges.
Baltimore County breaks ground on replacement for Lansdowne High School

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County officials broke ground on the replacement for Lansdowne High School. "Nearly 60 years after Lansdowne's initial opening, we have seen the community and the need for this new school continue to grow," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Olszewski said that the school...
Westminster man charged with dismembering father with hatchet is denied bail

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A Westminster man accused of killing his father and dumping his dismembered body on the side of a road was ordered held without bail Tuesday. Ravi Maganbhai Pansuriya, 29, faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder. According to the charging documents, Ravi Maganbhai Pansuriya's...
Police: Help identify three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM machine on Sept. 30th. Police said the suspects went into a Carryout on 1644 N. Milton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m., and took the ATM. The suspects walked the ATM out...
UPDATE: Missing 1-year-old, abducted by mother found safe

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE -- Police announced the lookout for Raven Harris and her son, Legend Parham was canceled Tuesday. Both Harris and Parham were located in the 900 block of N. Luzerne Avenue. Harris is in police custody and 1-year-old Legend is unharmed and being taken back to Child Protective services.
