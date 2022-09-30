Three defensive keys for Colorado’s trip to Arizona

All four games have followed a familiar formula thus far for the Colorado Buffaloes’ defense — save for one half against TCU. The Buffs haven’t been able to control the line of scrimmage, their front has been worn down and players are constantly out of position.

Colorado will be matching up against a different type of team this week as Arizona has relied on the passing game more than we’ve seen from others teams in recent weeks. Arizona is averaging more than 300 yards passing per game and a shade under 30 points per contest.

Here is what the Buffaloes’ defense will have to do to steal a win in the desert:

Stop the run

Even though the Wildcats don't run the ball as their primary mode of attack, it doesn't mean the front can have an off day. Arizona is still averaging 125 yards per game on the ground, and while this is a step down from the other teams that Colorado has faced so far this season, this still means that Arizona can succeed in this area. The front has to improve this week and shut down Arizona on the ground.

Slow down the Wildcats' passing attack

Jayden de Laura and the Wildcats receivers have come out firing so far this season. CU's defensive backs will be tested early and often by Arizona and they will need to be up to the test this week. De Laura has been a potent weapon since transferring over from Washington State and will need to be the main focus of the Buffaloes' defense on Saturday.

Create some big plays

Colorado has gotten a few turnovers so far this season, intercepting one pass and recovering three fumbles. What Colorado has not done in four games is generate enough of a pass rush to make an impact with only three total sacks. Arizona has also done a good job of protecting its QB, only allowing five sacks through four games. Colorado will need to get after the QB this week and make him uncomfortable. If CU is able to do this, maybe it can force an interception or two, as de Laura has already thrown six this season.

