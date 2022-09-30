WATCH: New video highlights Biden's failures as president during first two years



A new video from the Senate Republicans released on Friday showcased President Joe Biden's failures during his first two years in office.

The video, titled "The First Two Years," mentions Biden ignoring inflation warnings, an increase in illegal immigrants crossing the border, and the United States's "disastrous and deadly" withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Examples listed in the video include Biden blocking the Keystone XL pipeline and halting construction of the wall along the southern border.

"Record inflation, endless spending, an economy in recession, open borders, and surging crime," the video's narrator says. "That is the Biden legacy in just two years."



The video claimed that the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan "emboldened" its enemies, bringing up Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions between China and Taiwan.

Toward the end of the video, the narrator claims that Senate Republicans are "focused on America's top priorities" and that a new Republican majority in the Senate would lead the U.S. "in a different direction" from the Biden administration. Republicans featured in the video include Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Mitt Romney (R-UT).

The release of the video comes a little more than a month before the midterm elections , with Republicans expected to take control of the House of Representatives . Democrats, on the other hand, are slightly favored to win the Senate, according to FiveThirtyEight .

As of Tuesday, Biden has a 41% approval rating, up from when his rating was at 35% in May and June earlier this year, according to a Reuters /Ipsos opinion poll. Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed on Sunday that Democrats fully know "they will lose" if the midterm elections are a referendum on the president.