ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

WATCH: New video highlights Biden's failures as president during first two years

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9E1i_0iH8Lpq100


A new video from the Senate Republicans released on Friday showcased President Joe Biden's failures during his first two years in office.

The video, titled "The First Two Years," mentions Biden ignoring inflation warnings, an increase in illegal immigrants crossing the border, and the United States's "disastrous and deadly" withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Examples listed in the video include Biden blocking the Keystone XL pipeline and halting construction of the wall along the southern border.

"Record inflation, endless spending, an economy in recession, open borders, and surging crime," the video's narrator says. "That is the Biden legacy in just two years."


WHITE HOUSE BANKS ON CONSUMER CONFIDENCE OUTLASTING RED-HOT INFLATION RUN

The video claimed that the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan "emboldened" its enemies, bringing up Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions between China and Taiwan.

Toward the end of the video, the narrator claims that Senate Republicans are "focused on America's top priorities" and that a new Republican majority in the Senate would lead the U.S. "in a different direction" from the Biden administration. Republicans featured in the video include Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Mitt Romney (R-UT).

The release of the video comes a little more than a month before the midterm elections , with Republicans expected to take control of the House of Representatives . Democrats, on the other hand, are slightly favored to win the Senate, according to FiveThirtyEight .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

As of Tuesday, Biden has a 41% approval rating, up from when his rating was at 35% in May and June earlier this year, according to a Reuters /Ipsos opinion poll. Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed on Sunday that Democrats fully know "they will lose" if the midterm elections are a referendum on the president.

Comments / 50

terre
2d ago

I’m still amazed that it took the democrats such a short period of time to cause this much deviation. Never in my life. I’m truely amazed

Reply(6)
31
Charla Strobehn
2d ago

Biden you have been a failure since you took office you have nothing to prove otherwise you and the whole Biden administration is a total failure

Reply(1)
24
reallyok
2d ago

We don’t need a video to remind us because we see it’s aftermath all around us we are literally living the dream…..we’ll actually more like nightmare.People better start realizing what their votes do and start praying this country survives his term.

Reply
15
Related
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mitt Romney
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

White House press secretary loses patience with repetitive question from Fox reporter on migrants

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday ended up in a testy exchange with Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in the day’s daily briefing.Ms Jean-Pierre spent a significant portion of Friday’s session discussing the Biden administration’s response to Republican governors using buses and airplanes to send asylum-seekers to Democratic-led jurisdictions to punish state and local leaders for not supporting harsher border policies. At one point during the daily briefing, Ms Jean-Pierre was asked if the administration had considered moving migrants from the communities where they entered the US...
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Should you stay or should you go, Joe? 'Scary and sad' video shows Biden, 79, appearing to get lost while walking off stage and asking crowd how to leave after UN speech

Joe Biden, 79, faced yet another public embarrassment when he appeared to get lost when walking off stage following his remarks at the Global Fund Conference. As applause ensued, the U.S. president began walking off the stage before abruptly stopping in his tracks and looking around with an appearance of confusion on his face.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Illegal Immigrants#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Keystone Xl
Benzinga

'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says

Former first lady Melania Trump was worried about the way her husband, former President Donald Trump, was handling the COVID-19 pandemic, says a new book. What Happened: Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up,” according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and his wife New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, CNN reported. The book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” is set to publish on Tuesday.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
243K+
Followers
70K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy