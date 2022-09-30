Read full article on original website
Drug charges filed against 5
EDWARDSVILLE – An Alton woman was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Tammie M. Gordon, 48, of the 600 block of Oak Street, Alton, was charged Oct. 3 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony; and burglary, a Class 2 felony.
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Illinois murder, immediately sentenced
A 22-year-old man from rural Illinois pleaded guilty Monday to a murder outside a Collinsville hotel.
Granite City man faces drug charges
EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City man faces multiple drug-related felonies after a Sept. 29 incident. James A. Lee, 42, of Granite City, was charged Sept. 30 with controlled substance trafficking and unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both Class 1 felonies, and one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and three counts of unlawful deliver of a controlled substance, all Class 2 felonies.
Illinois man had drugs mailed from Netherlands to Mascoutah
A federal jury convicted a Belleville man Thursday of sending MDMA through the mail with the intent to distribute the drug.
Illinois woman sentenced for killing man during home invasion
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois woman was sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering a man after breaking into his home. Chancey Hutson, 31, was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. For the next 46...
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
QPD Blotter for Oct. 2, 2022
Michael Graff (32) 918 S. 9th Quincy, IL for shoplifting at 1400 Harrison. NTA. 121. John Rives (57) 2418 High St Quincy, IL for domestic battery at that address. Lodged. 147. Frank Keeler (38) 1130 Jersey Quincy, IL for criminal trespass to residence and criminal trespass to property at 1005 N. 5th. Lodged. 144.
Pike County Women Arrested in Mozier Traffic Stop on Warrants
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested two women in a traffic stop last Friday on warrants out of both Pike and Calhoun counties. A Calhoun County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Illinois Route 96 at the Mozier Junction in Mozier on Friday, September 23rd at 5:43PM.
Man charged in fatal DWI crash in south St. Louis
A 23-year-old is now facing charges stemming from a fatal wreck in south St. Louis over the summer.
Adams County coroner identifies drivers killed in Saturday crash on Illinois 336
QUINCY — Adams County Coroner Scott Graham issued a press release at 1:54 p.m. Monday identifying two of the three people who died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. Graham said the driver of the pickup truck was Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine, and the driver...
Pedestrian killed in Collinsville
There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
Three Arrested in Barry Drug Bust
Three individuals were arrested in a drug bust at a residence in Barry on Thursday evening. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reports that at 9:18PM on Saturday, members of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Williams Street in Barry.
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
Quincy man accused of drug trafficking
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man accused of drug trafficking has been arrested,. Illinois State Police conducted a narcotics investigation in the 2000 block of Oak Street in Quincy on Wednesday, September 28. As a result of the investigation, Sami J. Grullon, 25, was arrested on charges of...
Crime Stoppers looking for robbery, theft suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery, theft and aggravated battery suspect. The robbery happened on Sunday at a Springfield Walgreens located at 1310 South 5th Street. Officials said the suspect was spotted by employees behind the counter filling a bag with […]
Pike Co. Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Criminal Damage Cases
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a report of criminal damage to property. The report includes the same victim in two different locations. In August, a pickup truck was scratched on Fair Street in Pittsfield. The same pickup truck discovered water was added to the gas tank in early September.
Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death
A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
Renters face eviction after complaining of conditions
There are warnings about possible power outages tied to July’s flooding at an apartment complex in north St. Louis County. The Public Works Department says it’s found flooded electrical equipment was never replaced at the complex in Breckenridge Hills.
Residents evacuated after pipeline fire in Waverly
WAVERLY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Multiple fire departments from Sangamon and Morgan counties responded to a report of an Energy Transfer natural gas pipeline fire early Monday morning. It happened just outside of Waverly in Morgan County. Law enforcement blocked off several roads just south of town. Nearby residents were...
Trio, including brother and sister, charged in Baden drive-by murder
A brother and sister are among three people charged in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that happened last month in north St. Louis City.
