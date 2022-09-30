Read full article on original website
WIFR
Jo Daviess Co. state’s attorney challenges ‘No Cash Bail’ provisions in Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’
GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf challenges the constitutionality of the “No Cash Bail” provisions of the Illinois “SAFE-T Act” in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The suit comes before the January 1 enactment of the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and...
WIFR
Frerichs highlights success of ABLE program for people with disabilities
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is promoting his program that helps people invest for disability-related expenses without losing eligibility for federal public benefits. Frerichs said Monday that people with disabilities have been told for years that they can’t work because they...
WIFR
First craft cannabis grow house opens in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The marijuana industry rakes in millions of dollars for Illinois each year, and Rockford’s marijuana economy is growing with the introduction of a new grow house. Star Buds is a craft grow company with an ownership that is 66% black. The company expects to bring...
