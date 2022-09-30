ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Frerichs highlights success of ABLE program for people with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is promoting his program that helps people invest for disability-related expenses without losing eligibility for federal public benefits. Frerichs said Monday that people with disabilities have been told for years that they can’t work because they...
ILLINOIS STATE
First craft cannabis grow house opens in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The marijuana industry rakes in millions of dollars for Illinois each year, and Rockford’s marijuana economy is growing with the introduction of a new grow house. Star Buds is a craft grow company with an ownership that is 66% black. The company expects to bring...
ROCKFORD, IL

