CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Classroom Central will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, October 5th. You can watch it on WCCB Charlotte’s CW at 5:00 PM. Classroom Central’s programs foster equity in education by providing teachers and students with the free resources they need to succeed in school, thereby working to change the trajectory of the lives of students who face poverty.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO