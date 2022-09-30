ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classroom Central Featured On Rad Humans Segment On The Kelly Clarkson Show

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Classroom Central will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, October 5th. You can watch it on WCCB Charlotte’s CW at 5:00 PM. Classroom Central’s programs foster equity in education by providing teachers and students with the free resources they need to succeed in school, thereby working to change the trajectory of the lives of students who face poverty.
Don’t Waste Your Money: Vacation Refunds

CHARLOTTE N.C.- As Florida continues hurricane clean-up, many people are forced to change their travel plans without guaranteed refunds from vacation rentals. John Matarese explains in an all new Don’t Waste Your Money.
