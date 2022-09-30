Read full article on original website
Thousands Of Starfish Left Stranded On A SC Beach Following Hurricane Ian
ISLE OF PALMS, SC — As hurricane Ian roared ashore last week, onshore winds left thousands of starfish stranded on Isle of Palms in South Carolina. Many beachgoers say there were hundreds that were dried out, but hundreds they were also able to save. Starfish are also known as...
Classroom Central Featured On Rad Humans Segment On The Kelly Clarkson Show
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Classroom Central will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, October 5th. You can watch it on WCCB Charlotte’s CW at 5:00 PM. Classroom Central’s programs foster equity in education by providing teachers and students with the free resources they need to succeed in school, thereby working to change the trajectory of the lives of students who face poverty.
Don’t Waste Your Money: Vacation Refunds
CHARLOTTE N.C.- As Florida continues hurricane clean-up, many people are forced to change their travel plans without guaranteed refunds from vacation rentals. John Matarese explains in an all new Don’t Waste Your Money.
