ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Community comes together for Nutley fall festival

NUTLEY, NJ — The township of Nutley welcomed hundreds to its annual fall festival on Sept. 25 at Memorial Park, aka the Mud Hole, in Nutley. Adults, children and their pets enjoyed a beautiful fall afternoon of camaraderie, music, fun and some of the best of the township’s vendors. The event was organized by the Parks and Recreation Department.
NUTLEY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

JESPY welcomes thespian and business consultant to board of trustees

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — JESPY House announced the addition of business consultant Samantha Jones and Broadway actress Diane Davis to its board of trustees. A nonprofit organization based in South Orange, JESPY House provides a wide range of support services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities; visit jespy.org to learn more.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

‘Walk This Way,’ a day of community fun and feedback in Maplewood Memorial Park

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join the Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy for good times in Memorial Park Field No. 1 at Oakview Avenue and Valley Street as the group combines family fun with community input on a proposed new interior pathway along Valley Street across from the municipal building. Kite making, a scavenger hunt, bocce ball and a corn hole are among the planned activities on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 9. A mockup of the path/landscaping project and light refreshments will be available.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange schools recognize Green Ribbon Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District recognized Green Ribbon Week, held Sept. 19-23, in an effort to educate young people about ways to maintain good mental health practices, encourage adults to engage in practices that facilitate dialogue with young people, and make conversations about mental health as common as conversations about physical health.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nutley, NJ
Society
City
Belleville, NJ
City
Nutley, NJ
ijustwanttoeat.com

Southern Food at Emma's in Jersey City

Emma’s in Jersey City, right outside the Journal Square Path station, is truly an incredible find. We passed few times in front of it, but never imagined that their food would be so delicious, if it was not from someone Jodi knows who mentioned it casually. They opened right at the beginning of Covid that has been a bit of a challenge and is very courageous and we went there few times, seeing their menu evolve. They serve Southern cuisine and even smoke meat. Regrettably, at the time of the post, they do not have anymore their slow smoked BBQ St Louis Spare ribs that were delicious, falling off the bone, served with a perfectly made biscuit, creamy grits and slaw.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

University holds annual Caldwell Service Day

CALDWELL, NJ — More than 200 faculty, staff and students took part in Caldwell Service Day on Sept. 23, volunteering to help out nonprofit and community organizations. Caldwell University classes were canceled for the annual event, which was first held in 2009. The Student Center gym was filled with...
CALDWELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#Columbus Day#Festival#Nutley Belleville#Belleville High School
essexnewsdaily.com

South Orange library announces new head of youth services

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Public Library’s longtime teen librarian, Keisha Miller, has been promoted to head of youth services. “Her advocacy for all youth, commendable experience as a teen librarian, engaging programming skills, and enthusiasm to support the South Orange community have prepared her well for this role,” library Director Jill Faherty said.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Joyful Diwali celebration held at West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A light-hearted and joyful Diwali celebration was held at West Orange High School on Sept. 25, organized by United Asian Voices of West Orange. The light rain that fell for a portion of the event did not deter the colorful and animated Bollywood and cultural performances, including mother-daughter team team Saayani and Sankhoori Patel, a fusion of Indian dance and step by the WOHS girls step team, chanting, and Indian instrumental music.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Nancy L. Bocchini

Nancy L. Bocchini -April 16, 1949-September 27, 2022. Nancy entered her peace on September 27, 2022. Born in Newark, NJ, Ms. Bocchini grew up in Bloomfield, NJ and later resided in East Stroudsburg, PA, for the last 25 years. Nancy had a love for animals and a source of her...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops

- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
PRINCETON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge BOE seeks member to fill short-term vacancy

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Board of Education is seeking an individual to fill the short-term vacancy created by the resignation of a member. The position would last from the date of appointment to the board’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 4, 2023. Individuals currently running for the board are eligible to apply.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Local teacher makes Spanish language and culture accessible to students in Nutley

NUTLEY, NJ — For teacher Isabel Cosme, it is her calling to modify lessons to make Spanish language and culture accessible for all students. In the midst of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Cosme is working with her students to learn from and enjoy the customs of Spanish-speaking cultures.
NUTLEY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Loy Asaha Dobbs

Loy Asaha (Lisa) Dobbs, 38 yrs old , of West Orange, NJ. died at St. Barnabas Medical Center Livingston on September 24, 2022. Lisa grew up in Jamaica before migrating to the United States where she lived life to the fullest with her husband and children. She treasured all the friendships she made along the way.
WEST ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy