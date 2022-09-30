Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
4 Diverse NYC Museums You Can Visit for FreeAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Community comes together for Nutley fall festival
NUTLEY, NJ — The township of Nutley welcomed hundreds to its annual fall festival on Sept. 25 at Memorial Park, aka the Mud Hole, in Nutley. Adults, children and their pets enjoyed a beautiful fall afternoon of camaraderie, music, fun and some of the best of the township’s vendors. The event was organized by the Parks and Recreation Department.
essexnewsdaily.com
JESPY welcomes thespian and business consultant to board of trustees
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — JESPY House announced the addition of business consultant Samantha Jones and Broadway actress Diane Davis to its board of trustees. A nonprofit organization based in South Orange, JESPY House provides a wide range of support services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities; visit jespy.org to learn more.
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Walk This Way,’ a day of community fun and feedback in Maplewood Memorial Park
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join the Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy for good times in Memorial Park Field No. 1 at Oakview Avenue and Valley Street as the group combines family fun with community input on a proposed new interior pathway along Valley Street across from the municipal building. Kite making, a scavenger hunt, bocce ball and a corn hole are among the planned activities on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 9. A mockup of the path/landscaping project and light refreshments will be available.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange schools recognize Green Ribbon Week
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District recognized Green Ribbon Week, held Sept. 19-23, in an effort to educate young people about ways to maintain good mental health practices, encourage adults to engage in practices that facilitate dialogue with young people, and make conversations about mental health as common as conversations about physical health.
The 40th Anniversary of Morris County’s Unsolved Case of Christopher Thomas
Morris County's unsolved cases dating back to 1933.Morristown Minute. Christopher Thomas was shot and killed at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in October of 1982, to this day the killer has not been identified. October 1 marks 40 years for this unsolved case. Read on to learn about the 30 unsolved cases in Morris County.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Southern Food at Emma's in Jersey City
Emma’s in Jersey City, right outside the Journal Square Path station, is truly an incredible find. We passed few times in front of it, but never imagined that their food would be so delicious, if it was not from someone Jodi knows who mentioned it casually. They opened right at the beginning of Covid that has been a bit of a challenge and is very courageous and we went there few times, seeing their menu evolve. They serve Southern cuisine and even smoke meat. Regrettably, at the time of the post, they do not have anymore their slow smoked BBQ St Louis Spare ribs that were delicious, falling off the bone, served with a perfectly made biscuit, creamy grits and slaw.
essexnewsdaily.com
University holds annual Caldwell Service Day
CALDWELL, NJ — More than 200 faculty, staff and students took part in Caldwell Service Day on Sept. 23, volunteering to help out nonprofit and community organizations. Caldwell University classes were canceled for the annual event, which was first held in 2009. The Student Center gym was filled with...
NJ’s favorite gourmet cookie shop opening a new location
It’s a trend that is sweeping the state as well as the nation: Getting cookies delivered to your home. And not just any cookies, but cookies with unique flavors that are straight out of the oven and are the perfect desserts. Now just in time for National Dessert Day,...
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange library announces new head of youth services
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Public Library’s longtime teen librarian, Keisha Miller, has been promoted to head of youth services. “Her advocacy for all youth, commendable experience as a teen librarian, engaging programming skills, and enthusiasm to support the South Orange community have prepared her well for this role,” library Director Jill Faherty said.
essexnewsdaily.com
Joyful Diwali celebration held at West Orange High School
WEST ORANGE, NJ — A light-hearted and joyful Diwali celebration was held at West Orange High School on Sept. 25, organized by United Asian Voices of West Orange. The light rain that fell for a portion of the event did not deter the colorful and animated Bollywood and cultural performances, including mother-daughter team team Saayani and Sankhoori Patel, a fusion of Indian dance and step by the WOHS girls step team, chanting, and Indian instrumental music.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nancy L. Bocchini
Nancy L. Bocchini -April 16, 1949-September 27, 2022. Nancy entered her peace on September 27, 2022. Born in Newark, NJ, Ms. Bocchini grew up in Bloomfield, NJ and later resided in East Stroudsburg, PA, for the last 25 years. Nancy had a love for animals and a source of her...
Gelato Shop Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Juice Bar
A gelato shop will be moving into the space formerly occupied by a juice bar in Bergen County. Signage for Gelato Di Nonna is hanging at 37 E Ridgewood Ave., previously home to Wild and Hearty, as first reported by BoozyBurbs. No further details have been released. Wild and Hearty...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops
- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
The Best View In New Jersey is One of the Most Breathtaking in the Nation
Looking for a fantastic view that is considered one of the most breathtaking views in America, then look no further than Hoboken, New Jersey. That's right Hoboken is home to one of the best views in America. According to an article by Cheapism, Castle Point in Hoboken "located just across...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge BOE seeks member to fill short-term vacancy
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Board of Education is seeking an individual to fill the short-term vacancy created by the resignation of a member. The position would last from the date of appointment to the board’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 4, 2023. Individuals currently running for the board are eligible to apply.
essexnewsdaily.com
Local teacher makes Spanish language and culture accessible to students in Nutley
NUTLEY, NJ — For teacher Isabel Cosme, it is her calling to modify lessons to make Spanish language and culture accessible for all students. In the midst of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Cosme is working with her students to learn from and enjoy the customs of Spanish-speaking cultures.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Montclair for its second win in a row
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team defeated Montclair, 20-7, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Woodman Field in Montclair. The Jaguars won their second straight game, to improve to 2-3 on the season. The story of the week was, who will win the Super...
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey officials warn against treestands in or near ash trees
NEW JERSEY – NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife officials caution hunters to avoid placing treestands in or near ash trees. Ash trees can be damaged by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle, and damage is not always visible even though the tree’s structural integrity may be compromised, officials said.
essexnewsdaily.com
Loy Asaha Dobbs
Loy Asaha (Lisa) Dobbs, 38 yrs old , of West Orange, NJ. died at St. Barnabas Medical Center Livingston on September 24, 2022. Lisa grew up in Jamaica before migrating to the United States where she lived life to the fullest with her husband and children. She treasured all the friendships she made along the way.
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
