Troopers arrest a Massena male for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, and issued vehicle and traffic violations.

nyspnews.com
Trooper arreste Lisbon Male for Criminal Mischief 3rd, Criminal Trespass 3rd, and Disorderly Conduct
On September 28, 2022, Troopers arrested Richard A. Dominie, 19 of Lisbon, NY for Criminal Mischief 3rd, Criminal Trespass 3rd, and Disorderly Conduct. On September 28, 2022, around 1:10 a.m., Troopers responded to Fulton Road in the town of Lisbon, for a criminal mischief complaint. An investigation determined Dominie walked to the residences on the Fulton Road started having a verbal altercation with the owners, which led to Dominie breaking the glass windows on the garage door and side window.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest Rensselaer Falls male for Criminal Mischief 4th
On September 28, 2022, Troopers arrested Jordan M. Halladay, 32 of Rensselaer Falls, NY for Criminal Mischief 4th. On September 27, 2022, around 3:01 p.m., Troopers responded to King Street in the town of Rensselaer Falls for a domestic dispute. An investigation determined Halladay was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim which led him throwing items in the household breaking glass against the wall. Halladay fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
wwnytv.com
3 face drug charges in Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena Police arrested three men on drug charges Tuesday. Forty-one-year-old Eric Levac of Massena, along with 19-year-olds Zymeir Mcknight and Rasean Gosa Jr., both of Jersey City, New Jersey, were each charged with three felonies. Massena police say they found more than 600 packets of...
wwnytv.com
Changing locations, Potsdam thrift store has mission in mind
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A new location for a Potsdam business, that has a mission in mind. The Best Friends Thrift Store has been in operation for eight years, but recently changed its location from downtown Potsdam to a location on State Route 56. Everything from sporting goods, to...
wwnytv.com
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg kicks off project at Massena’s Eisenhower Lock
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Thursday marked a new era for the Dwight D. Eisenhower Lock in Massena as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg kicked off an $8.4 million project to renovate the visitor’s center there. “This new visitor center is going to reinvigorate the local economy, create good...
northcountrynow.com
Norfolk Festival in full swing
The annual Norfolk Fall Festival is in full swing Saturday with carnival rides through 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dominic Arena, along with many other activities throughout the weekend. For more information click here. NCNow photo.
mymalonetelegram.com
Honor Flight makes last trip of 2022
MALONE — Five area veterans loaded up for the last North Country Honor Flight of the year Friday, gathering in Malone before being escorted to the Plattsburgh International Airport by a motorcyle contingent, law enforcement, and first responders for their flight to Washington, D.C. to view war memorial none have yet seen in person.
wwnytv.com
Saturday Sports: Red & Black beat Glens Falls on the gridiron for 2nd straight championship
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black hosted Glens Falls Saturday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Watertown more than doubles Glens Falls, winning 30-14 on the night. In women’s college hockey from Cheel Arena, Clarkson hosted Bemidji State. In the 1st period, Bemidji State...
