Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Cool mornings, Warmer afternoons coming
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunny to partly cloudy for the foreseeable future with nice early fall weather on tap. Temperatures will be mostly near to below average. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Cool for the first half of the day with 70s most of the afternoon before highs reach 77 to 81 degrees.
WTVM
Pleasant afternoons and cool mornings ahead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A quiet workweek is ahead with dry air. Temperatures will be cool at times even for early October, but the afternoons get a little warmer mid to late week. Mostly sunny on this Monday. Dry and a bit breezy with highs between 78 and 82 degrees.
WTVM
I.C.F. Kayak World Cup kicking off preliminaries in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s here! More than 100 athletes representing over a dozen countries are in the Fountain City this week for the International Canoe Federation Competition. Monday, kicking off the preliminaries to find out who qualifies for the big race on Wednesday. The best freestyle paddlers in...
WTVM
YOU PICK’EM: Friday high school football matchups
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cast your predictions now for the five games scheduled for Friday, October 7. Sports Director Jonathon Hoppe and Tony Reese will compare the fan vote to their own picks on Wednesday night. You can watch the results, plus analysis on even more games, by watching “The Score” on WTVM.com and streaming devices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Seabreeze residents in Columbus protesting rise in lot rent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents at a Columbus Mobile Park are protesting the $200 a month rise on their lot rent. Residents say they barely have water half of the time, and sewers are so backed up, causing unsanitary drinking water. Many residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Park homes have...
WTVM
Midday Dee Time: The Importance of Forgiveness
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Forgiveness. An action that is hard for some to do. We’re going in deep on the subject of forgiving your parents for the mistakes they made raising you. Our Dee Armstrong spoke with Alexis Jarrett on her free master class on forgiveness. More on that...
WTVM
A Touchdown to Remember
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When the St. Anne Pacelli Vikings hosted the St. Luke Lions, there was a moment for everyone to witness something bigger than football. During the Fifth and Sixth grade team matchup, an honorary touchdown was scored by ten-year-old, Nathan Martin, for the Lions. Both teams came...
WTVM
Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Topping our news tonight -- the family of a 20-year-old Phenix City graduate killed in East Columbus Friday is speaking out. In the exclusive interview with News Leader 9, Steven Daniel’s mother talks about ring camera footage captured the day her son was killed. Anchor,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Opelika Chief of Police speaks on weekend shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is now behind bars in connection to an Opelika shooting Saturday morning, leaving one man dead. 22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks was arrested this morning here at Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was found dead on Saturday. A phone...
WTVM
Man dies after early morning crash in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said 37-year-old Victor A. Buchanan was critically injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA officials...
WTVM
Suspect arrested after murder on Crawford Road in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested after a Saturday murder in Opelika. On October 1, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park along Crawford Road. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem, was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WTVM
Escaped suspect from Ga. State Patrol arrested in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars after escaping from Georgia State Patrol’s custody a week ago. According to Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes was arrested on Oct. 3 following a traffic stop on Butler Hwy in Talbot County near mile marker 8. During...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
18-year-old arrested for armed robbery in LaGrange
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old has been taken into custody following an armed robbery at Dollar General in LaGrange. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Jmonte Shepard was arrested on Oct. 3 in connection to the incident. Authorities say deputies were sent to Dollar General on...
Comments / 0